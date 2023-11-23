Lidl launches Christmas jumper rental service

Fans of Lidl’s Christmas jumpers can rent them for the first time this year in an effort to make them accessible to consumers on a budget and cut down on single-use fashion.

The supermarket has teamed up with fashion rental app By Rotation to offer this year’s jumper, as well as last year’s designs, for rent for £2 a day, with all profits going to the NSPCC.

Customers can still buy this year’s jumper from Lidl supermarkets for £7.99.

It says the rental option is “ideal for fashionistas heading to a lot of parties this year or those looking to dress to impress”.

Lidl’s entire Christmas jumper collection is available to rent for the first time this year (Lidl/PA)

Lidl has also collaborated with “slow fashion” expert Lydia Bolton on three exclusive Lidl jumpers inspired by pop culture Christmas stars Mariah Carey, Leona Lewis and Elton John and made from upcycled textiles.

A spokesperson for Lidl said: “Our iconic Christmas jumper is already at a great price at £7.99, which is why it has been discontinued in previous years.

“The new rental service offers fans another opportunity to get their hands on our iconic collections past and present, as well as offering three very special exclusive designs, making festive fashion more accessible for those on a budget this year.” It happens.”

Ishita Kabra, founder and chief executive of Buy Rotation, said: “By Rotation is thrilled to partner with Lidl this festive season by adding Lidl’s Christmas jumpers to our shared wardrobe on the app.

“With Christmas being one of the top times of the year when demand for purchasing single-wear outfits skyrockets, hiring a festive jumper to complement your holiday season plans is a great way to leave a positive impact on the planet and save money.”

Designer Lydia Bolton said: “I loved being part of Lidl’s Christmas iconic jumper campaign.

“Designing and making these jumpers from second-hand textiles inspired by Christmas icons has been extremely fun and creative, but knowing that they will be rented and worn again helps me fulfill my mission of valuing and reusing textiles. Also gets support.”

The rental option is part of a growing move to make the huge sale of Christmas jumpers more sustainable and ethical.

NotJustClothing and Earth Merch, which this year are selling “ethically made” Beatles Christmas jumpers designed and manufactured in the UK, said its offering supports local businesses and is designed to be worn year after year.

Hannah Strickland, founder of Earth Merch, said: “I’m not only delighted to be teaming up with The Beatles Christmas jumper.

“Demonstrating our commitment to UK ethical manufacturing, all our knitwear, blankets and accessories are designed to last for generations.

“The Beatles 2023 Christmas Jumper is a tribute to the band and captures the warmth and joy of the holiday spirit.”

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com