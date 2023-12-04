Lidl forced to rename bread in 'fake' sourdough line

Real Bread campaigner argued Lidl’s ‘Sourdough Crusty Rye Bloomer’ labeling was misleading

Lidl has been forced to rebrand one of its loaves of bread after a controversy over whether the bread was actually sourdough. A German supermarket has rebranded one of its crusty bloomers after campaigners claimed it was “sourfox”.

The Real Bread campaign argued that the labeling of Lidl’s “Sourdough Crusty Rye Bloomer” was misleading because baker’s yeast was being added to speed up the rising process.

The sourdough does not use additional yeast and is made using a live “starter”, which is made using a paste of flour and water to grow naturally occurring yeast and bacteria. .

The Real Bread campaign also argued that the loaves should not be labeled as rye bread because it is made from 56 percent wheat flour and no more than 12 percent rye flour. Lidl has now bowed to pressure and vowed to rebrand its bread after a campaign group raised a complaint over trading standards.

The loaves would be renamed “Crusty Wheat and Rye Bloomer”, removing the reference to sourdough entirely.

Chris Young, coordinator of the Real Bread campaign, said: “We are grateful that Lidl have come up with a more appropriate name for the product, but we should not waste our time on personal matters like this.”

This was followed by a separate complaint with the Advertising Standards Agency, which found in Lidl’s favour. The clash is the latest in an ongoing feud between bakers over Lidl’s rebranded loaf of bread which can be labeled sourdough.

Earlier this year, local and commercial bakers clashed over new guidance on how to bake bread.

In January six national bakers groups published a baking industry code of practice, which included recommended on-label definitions for sourdough flour.

It suggested using the term “bloomer with yeast” to refer to breads where baker’s yeast is used and “the flavor of the yeast is bloomed”, which could allow for additives that would enhance the flavor of the bread. Makes the taste more sour.

This guidance was dubbed the “Charter of Fraud” by the Real Bread Campaign.

An investigation by whom? It was previously found that four out of five sourdough breads sold in British supermarkets do not contain the correct ingredients.

The Real Bread campaign is pushing the government to introduce new laws to legally define sourdough and artisan bread, as well as force bakers to display the ingredients on loaves sold without wraps. It has called its proposed law the Honest Crust Act.

Mr Young said: “In the meantime, we urge all bakeries and retailers to voluntarily adopt measures, including displaying full ingredient lists of unwrapped products at point of sale, so shoppers can make better-informed purchases. To be able to choose options.”

A Lidl spokesperson said: “We constantly review and update our bakery range to ensure we have the best offering at the lowest prices for our customers.”

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com