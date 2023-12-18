LiDAR market size to be US$4.17 billion in 2032 emerging research

emerging research

Technological advancements in LiDAR technology are one of the key factors driving Terrestrial Light, Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) market revenue growth.

VANCOUVER, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Terrestrial LiDAR Market According to the latest analysis by Emergen Research, the size was US$1.38 billion in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period. Technological advancements in LiDAR technology and increasing need for three-dimensional (3D) imaging technology for various applications are the major factors driving market revenue growth.

Terrestrial LiDAR is a remote sensing technology that uses light in the form of a laser to measure varying distances from Earth. This technology is also known as 3D laser scanning because it combines 3D scanning and laser scanning. 3D laser scanning technology can document and record a variety of objects, structures, buildings and landforms, from a small, exquisitely detailed artwork to a vast and geo-referenced landscape.

Commercially, laser scanning has proven particularly effective in documenting constructions such as oil and chemical refineries, highways, bridges and other complex structures, producing accurate ‘as built’ measured images in a fraction of the time and cost of older systems. Prepares. ,

However, high initial cost of terrestrial LiDAR systems is a major factor that may restrain the revenue growth of the market. The necessary hardware, such as scanners, LiDAR sensors, and data processing software, can be expensive, especially for high-accuracy or long-range systems. Due to cost, smaller companies or those with smaller resources may find it challenging to deploy terrestrial LiDAR technology. Terrestrial LiDAR generates enormous amounts of point cloud data, which requires specialized equipment and experience to handle and understand.

report Description outcome Market size in 2022 US$1.38 billion CAGR (2023-2032) 11.7% Revenue forecast till 2032 US$4.17 billion base year for estimation 2022 historical data 2019–2021 forecast period 2023-2032

Major Companies and Market Share Analysis

The global terrestrial LiDAR market is largely consolidated, with a few small and medium-sized market players accounting for the majority of revenues. Key players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, developing, testing and making more effective introductions in the market. Some of the key players included in the market report are:

strategic development

On December 13, 2022, Velodyne Lidar and GreenValley International signed a multi-year agreement. This agreement connects a top provider of 3D surveying and mapping solutions with Velodyne, one of the top manufacturers and distributors of lidar. The sensor is anticipated to be used for GreenValley International’s handheld, mobile and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) mapping solutions, including devices that can be used in Global Positioning System (GPS)-denied environments. Velodyne said they were already shipping sensors to GreenValley International at the time of the announcement.

Some highlights of the report

The phase-shift segment is expected to account for the largest revenue share in the global terrestrial LiDAR market during the forecast period. This is because phase shift LiDAR provides higher measurement accuracy. Phase shift LiDAR can measure distances with an accuracy of less than a millimeter. This degree of accuracy can be very useful in applications that require precise measurements such as industrial metrology, engineering and manufacturing.

The Transport Layer Security (TLS) system authentication segment is expected to consistently register a rapid revenue growth rate in the global terrestrial LiDAR during the forecast period. This is because terrestrial LiDAR systems are helpful in protecting and monitoring the environment. In addition to evaluating forest resources, it allows investigation of vegetation, monitoring of land degradation, and evaluation of habitat characteristics.

The building information modeling (BIM) segment is expected to account for a significantly larger revenue share in the global terrestrial LiDAR market during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing use of BIM software to create a 3D model of a building using point cloud data.

Sections included in the report

Emergen Research has segmented the global terrestrial LiDAR market based on type, solution, application and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD billion; 2019–2032) phase shift mobile scanner pulse based

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD billion; 2019–2032)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD billion; 2019–2032)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD billion; 2019–2032) North America We Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy spain benelux rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America brazil rest of latam Middle East and Africa Saudi Arab United Arab Emirates South Africa turkey Rest of the Middle East and Africa



