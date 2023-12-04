NEWARK, Del., Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Licorice candy market expected to grow US$278.5 million in 2023 To US$403.4 million by 2033with CAGR of 5.2% From 2018 to 2022.

Increasing consumer preferences and preferences, focus on age-old recipes and innovative flavors have led to the growth of the liquorice candies market. Manufacturers have introduced a wide range of liquorice candy products to meet changing consumer demands, offering unique and diverse experiences to attract new customers and satisfy the demands of liquorice candy enthusiasts.

The liquorice candy market has benefited from its cultural connect and global reach. Liquorice candies have long-standing traditions in regions such as Scandinavia, the Netherlands, and Finland, contributing to their popularity among both local consumers and international markets.

market opportunities

The liquorice candy market presents many opportunities for growth and expansion. Manufacturers can take advantage of the growing demand for unique flavors and combinations, meeting the growing preferences of consumers.

Additionally, there is the potential to enter new consumer markets by expanding distribution networks and exploring international markets. Innovations in healthier and natural ingredient options may also attract health-conscious consumers. With cultural associations and global market presence, the liquorice candy market holds promising opportunities for market players.

“With increasing consumer demand for different flavors and innovative product offerings, the liquorice candy market has demonstrated resilient growth over the past year. The industry’s ability to adapt to changing consumer preferences and introduce new variations has led to its continued success. “has made a significant contribution to,Says Nandini Roy Chowdhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

key takeaways

Liquorice candy sector to expand at a CAGR of 4% from 2022 to 2033.

By 2033, China’s liquorice candy market is projected to expand with a CAGR of 2.3%.

In 2022, the United States dominated the liquorice candy market with a share of 23.4%.

In 2022, Germany significantly expanded the liquorice candy market business with a share of 12.9%.

Japan emerged as a major player in the liquorice candy market in 2022, achieving 2.5% market share.

Winning Strategies of Competitors

Competitors in the liquorice candy market are looking to introduce innovative flavors and combinations, expand distribution networks, focus on healthy and natural ingredient options, leverage cultural associations and consumer preferences to gain competitive edge and capture larger market. Have implemented winning strategies like developing share.

Furthermore, competitors in the liquorice candy market have also adopted effective marketing strategies, including engaging social media campaigns, collaborations with influencers and popular brands, and targeted promotional activities to increase brand visibility and attract a wider consumer base. .

Continuous product development, packaging innovation and investment in R&D have allowed competitors to stay ahead in this dynamic market, ensuring continued growth and customer loyalty in the highly competitive liquorice candy industry.

recent developments:

The liquorice candy market has witnessed recent developments such as the introduction of new flavors and healthy alternatives, expansion into international markets, innovative packaging, niche and premium offerings, collaborations and partnerships, and sustainability initiatives.

Key players in the liquorice candy market are inventing products, expanding portfolio, and investing in branding and marketing to remain competitive in the market.

What are the key players doing in the Liquorice Candy market?

RJ’s Licorice Company: Licorice is known for producing a wide range of candy products, including soft-eating licorice, licorice allsorts, and licorice logs. Hershey Company: A major player in the confectionery industry, Hershey produces various liquorice candies under its Twizzlers brand. Gustaf’s Licorice: Gustaf is a popular liquorice brand that offers a variety of liquorice candies, such as Liquorice Laces, Liquorice Wheels, and Liquorice Bites. Red Vines: Red Wine is a well-known liquorice candy brand that offers the classic Red Liquorice Twist and other liquorice-based products. Haribo: Although known primarily for its gummy candies, Haribo also makes liquorice-based products, including liquorice wheels and liquorice ropes.

key players

old time candy company

Gimble’s Sweet Candy

Kenny’s Candy Company, Inc.

red vines

Kookaburra Licorice

airheads

Candy Crate Inc.

American Licorice Company

Hershey Company

Saint Louis

Missouri.

Kenny’s Candy Company, Inc.

darrell lee

RJ’s Liquorice Limited

Liquorice Candy Market by Category

By product type:

Original Black Licorice

fruit flavored candy

Apple

aniseed

Grape

cinnamon

Grape

By Application:

Restaurants and Hotels

Schools and Institutions

Entertainment

game Center

By packaging:

by region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central and South America

Middle East and Africa

Author

Nandini Roy Chowdhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores first-hand opportunities and challenges. She establishes processes and operating models to support her business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has broad functional expertise in key sectors including, but not limited to, food ingredients, nutrition and health solutions, animal nutrition and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants on developing methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

His core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, post-acquisition and merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has done MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. He also has a bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has written numerous publications, and has been quoted in magazines including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

