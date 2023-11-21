Libra Creator Champions Lightning Network as Bitcoin's Ultimate Scaling Solution

David Marcus, the creator of Libra, has presented a compelling argument that the Lightning Network is the only solution for effectively scaling Bitcoin.

Marcus, a prominent figure in the cryptocurrency space, argues that alternative blockchain products either exhibit excessive centralization or lack the necessary security measures.

Marcus is a supporter of the Lightning Network

In a post on X, Marcus first emphasized Bitcoin’s unique position as a neutral settlement asset and network capable of ushering in a new era of global real-time payments. He believes competition is weakened on multiple fronts – either overly centralized, insecure, lacking regulatory clarity, or failing to provide the necessary liquidity against fiat currencies.

Recently, there has been more debate regarding its value #bitcoin Lightning Network. based on the work we’re doing @lightspark From the last 18 months, I will share my honest perspective. First things first – Bitcoin is the only viable neutral settlement asset and network that… – David Marcus (@davidmarcus) 19 November 2023

Marcus emphasizes the importance of faster and more cost-effective Layer 1 (L1) Bitcoin transactions while maintaining trust and security. He sees the Lightning Network as the leading solution, allowing instant transactions without compromising fundamentals.

Marcus also acknowledged the challenges facing the Lightning Network in its first phase, including complexity, high failure rates for large transactions, and issues related to liquidity management and channel rebalancing.

However, he says much progress has been made in overcoming these barriers by developing advanced software and services. As a result, enterprises and custodians can now settle Bitcoin transactions in real-time at minimal cost while ensuring privacy, compliance and reliability.

Marcus acknowledges the effectiveness of the Lightning Network but identifies two challenges: offline receipts for self-custody and high channel open fees for small transactions.

Initiatives by Lightning Labs, SpiralBTC and Lightspark aim to tackle these issues, though Marcus recognizes the potential compromise on antitrust.

Looking to the future, Marcus identifies key areas for improvement. He advocates the development of a fully self-sovereign identity and addressing system on the Lightning Network. Additionally, he emphasizes the importance of issuing other assets on the network, such as stablecoins, to increase efficiency for a subset of transactions.

Initiatives like Taproot Assets by Lightning and RGB by Bitfinex are already in progress, indicating a collective effort to broaden the scope and capabilities of the Lightning Network.

Lightning Network developer responded

In response to Marcus’s statements, Bitcoin and Lightning Network developer René Pickhardt agreed with Lightning’s inherent unreliability by design, comparing it with the trustless nature of stable coins. Pickhardt raised concerns about integrating stablecoins into Lightning, suggesting it could create an unreliable fiat IOU token and impact routing liquidity.

Electricity = Unreliable by Design

Stable Coins = Trusted by Design Why would someone stake stablecoins on electricity to create an incredibly reliable fiat IOU token? Additionally, stablecoin liquidity may put pressure on LN routing liquidity. Oh and: – Rene Pickhardt (@renepickhardt) 19 November 2023

Marcus disagreed, emphasizing the reliability of Lightning and viewing stablecoins as transaction optimization tools, not a core dependency. Pickhart clarified his statement, saying that Lightning service providers increase the reliability of applications, but also said that Lightning’s protocol lacks certain features, making it untrustable by design.

