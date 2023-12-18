December 18, 2023
Liberia: “We are bringing China to your door”


Prince Howard, one of Nimba County’s leading businessmen, has announced to the residents of Ganta and Nimba County that he will be bringing “China” (a sign of modernity life) to their doorstep with the opening of a modern casino in Ganta.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the casino on Saturday, December 16, 2023, Mr. Prince Howard assured the public that the casino will reduce stress and introduce citizens to the outside world.

“We’re bringing china or any modern thing you can think of to your door, so you don’t have to worry about entertainment venues anymore,” he said.

“Drinking is not the only way to have fun; Sometimes, after roaming around all day, you might as well go to the casino, play some games and relax yourself,” he said.

The casino was described by many as a “state-of-the-art” casino in Liberia, where all types of casino games can be found outside of the country’s capital, Monrovia.

Mr. Howard explained that the way people manage their money today will be the same for the people who come after you; So, it is good because you are working now and going somewhere to entertain yourself.

“You don’t have to go to Ghana, Asia, Europe or South Africa before you see the things we’re seeing,” he boasted.

Mr. Prince Howard Alvino Hotel Inc. The largest campus in Ganta and Yekepa, Nimba County.

He is building another 10-storey building to make more room for many customers and create more job opportunities for citizens.

Another five-storey building is under construction along with the 10-storey building, which he said will have an aerial swimming pool and modern amenities.

The opening ceremony of the modern Alvino Casino was attended by a large number of Asians, especially people of Chinese origin.

Even though the cost of the casino investment was not announced, one Chinese guest, speaking on condition of anonymity, described the investment as “very expensive”.

“I hope he gets back the money he spent, because all these materials are expensive and new,” the Chinese man said.

Source: www.liberianobserver.com

