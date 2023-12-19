Liberia: Growing concerns over acceptance of US$37 million from concession company without legislative approval by Weah-led government

Monrovia – The deal between the George Weah-led administration and High Power Exploration (HPX) has once again hit the headlines after Finance and Development Planning Minister Samuel Tweah opened a Pandora’s box on the agreement, protecting it from his recent lifetime US visa ban. Added. United States Department of State.

In April December 2019, the government signed a framework agreement with HPX, Ivanhoe Liberia and SMFG, granting HPX non-discriminatory access to Liberian rail and port infrastructure and future export of ore from the Guinea Nimba iron ore project. HPX requirements for clearance were identified. The framework agreement was amended in April 2022.

The signing of the Framework Agreement was accompanied by a transfer of US$30 million from the company to the Government of Liberia, which Samuel Tweh, Minister of Finance and Development Planning at the time, said was necessary to pay the salaries of civil servants.

In April 2022, Minister Tweh told members of the Senate that the Government of Liberia was obliged to accept an offer of US$30 million from HPX as a signing fee because the government was required at the time to raise the salaries of civil servants by one month. Was facing a challenge. ,

The Framework Agreement, which came into force immediately after signing, also set out a timetable for the detailed negotiation and implementation of a definitive concession and access agreement for the HPX’s infrastructure needs.

However, HPX has come under scrutiny for its business dealings in Liberia, leading to closer scrutiny for possible violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) enacted by the United States in 1977.

This doubt lies in the sequence of events:

In September 10, 2021, the Government of Liberia officially ratified the third amendment to the Mineral Development Agreement with ArcelorMittal.

On or about November 24, 2021, President Weah presented the signed agreement to the National Legislature, initiating an important legislative process.

As of December 17, 2021, the House of Representatives (HoR) took a decisive action, presenting the agreement to the Liberian Senate. However, the legislative journey faced complications, raising doubts about the final approval of the agreement.

Around February 9, 2022, the Senate deviated from the House’s position, requiring a “reconciliation conference” to finalize the bill.

On February 15, 2022, the Senate required the House of Representatives to convene a conference committee, increasing tensions.

In response to the committee formation, HPX intensified efforts to undermine the ArcelorMittal Liberia agreement.

Following the ratification of the Third Amendment, the government engaged in negotiations with ArcelorMittal, resulting in a non-refundable commitment of US$65 million to be phased in over 12 months.

Expecting a payment of US$30 million upon ratification, HPX offered the Government of Liberia an equal amount if the agreement was rejected.

Departing from legislative norms, the Speaker Chambers held a closed-door session on March 28, 2022, resulting in a vote to reject and return the ArcelorMittal agreement.

Despite committee appointments, the House of Representatives acts unilaterally, leading to dissent in the Senate.

On March 29, 2022, the Speaker Chambers officially informed President Weah of the HoR’s decision.

On March 30, 2022, HPX introduced a revised framework agreement with Liberia, including an additional “upfront” payment of US$30 million.

On March 31, 2022, HPX executed three separate payments of US$10 million each, raising suspicions of possible money laundering.

A thorough investigation revealed no good reason for HPX’s payment of US$30 million, raising questions about its connection with the rejection of the ArcelorMittal deal.

Keeping these developments in mind, several important questions arise:

Does the coordination between HPX’s payment and the anticipated ArcelorMittal payment raise doubts?

Can payment of funds for a specific purpose be considered a form of bribery and corruption?

To what extent can a US company like HPX legally pay for such consideration in a foreign jurisdiction?

Do HPX’s activities violate provisions of the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act?

After the initial US$7 million payment, what key idea inspired the second “Upfront Payment 2” of US$30 million?

Was the payment made to influence the state through financial inducement?

Why did the Guinean government, which was historically resistant to ore extraction through Liberia, make a sudden change in policy, allowing HPX where others had failed, notably BHP Billiton?

How did HPX navigate the political landscape differently, winning approval where an established company like BHP Billiton faced disapproval?

