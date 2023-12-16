Liberals should be troubled by James Bennett's New York Times revelations

A controversial essay written by former new York Times Editorial Page Editor James Bennett economist There has been much discussion and criticism due to his argument that the culture of “liberalism” has become infected many times,

If you care about the future of journalism and liberal democracy, ignore Bennett’s message at your own peril.

In case you forgot, Bennet was forced out of his job in 2020 after greenlighting an op-ed written by Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR), which argued that local The US military should be called in to stop the violence. Law enforcement needs support. This, in turn, led many timesThe union condemned the publication of the article, calling it “a clear threat to the health and safety of the journalists we represent.”

The case for publication was simple: Cotton was a U.S. senator who had the ear of then-President Donald Trump. He was also addressing a timely and relevant topic, and (for better or worse) his position was popular among many Americans. That is to say, Cotton’s viewpoint was relevant and, undoubtedly, newsworthy. And, again, it was a Opinion Piece.

However, Bennett’s goal is not simply to repeat the past, but – more importantly – to warn his colleagues about a new brand of journalists who believe that their (social justice) ends justify their (coercive) methods. Justifies.

Bennett explains, these “conservative journalists” are more concerned about group rights than individual rights, which they regard as a bulwark for the privileges of white men. Additionally, he has “seen the principle of free speech used to protect right-wing organizations” and “does not believe that readers can be trusted with potentially dangerous ideas or facts.” Bennett also says that “For them the word ‘impartiality’ is code for ignoring the poor and the vulnerable and aligning themselves with power, as journalists often do.”

As expected, this angered some progressive opinion leaders.

Bennett’s critics may attack him based on identity politicsor rather it is just settle old scores, Likewise, they may point to positions taken by conservative columnists and outlets as attempts to undermine their base. But none of this contradicts what Bennett is describing. Bennett has not made such an allegation many times Never Publishes a conservative viewpoint, but it heavily overshadows progressives, and the biases of young progressives in the newsroom too often seep into the opinion section.

No one is required to agree with Bennett’s every point, but three and a half years after his resignation—it’s hard to argue that he’s some kind of right-wing culture warrior, or that he’s tried to make his money off cancellation. . Instead, Bennett is, to borrow a phrase, “credibly alleging.” TimeThrough bullying tactics, attempts are being made to limit discussion on opinion pages and effectively censor it.

Those of us who care about the future of journalism should resist the temptation to dismiss his criticism outright. Instead, we should accept that he has a point, And Admit that we are losing (by “we” I mean small “l” liberals who care about things like norms and institutions).

As right-wing populist forces seek to discredit the outlets many timesLabeling mainstream media outlets as “fake news”, many of these institutions have behaved in a manner that reinforces the accusation. Old-school liberalism championed open-mindedness, diversity, and tolerance, but nowadays, it would be difficult to keep track of the number of contradictory or unorthodox ideas that were unfairly (and, in some cases, sensor) as conspiracy theories by today’s progressive media elite.

As Bennett says, “many times Delayed in telling his readers that Trump’s ties to Russia had less to do with Russia than they expected and more to do with Hunter Biden’s laptop, that Trump may have been right that Covid came from a Chinese lab, that masks have always been effective against it Were the virus not there, closing schools for several months was a bad idea.

This is crystal clear evidence that the Journal of the Record’s journalists and editors are allowing political bias to occur, rendering them incapable of recognizing inconvenient truths that contradict their politics. No wonder so many Americans dislike him.

Those who think that limiting interactions and shielding people will do the trick, are wrong. Not only is it going to fail, but is already, What’s more, Bennett’s warnings, properly understood, not only transcend many timesBut media.

Bennett recalls meetings with fellow leaders at the newspaper, where they would sit and bemoan the proliferation of intolerant journalists. “Inevitably,” he writes, “these bullshit sessions will end with someone saying: ‘Well, at some point we have to tell them this is what we believe in as a newspaper. , and if they don’t like it they should work somewhere else.”

That moment never came. Instead, conservative journalists took over the most important mainstream media outlet in America — just as conservative MAGA forces took over the Republican Party establishment without a fight.

This is clearly a trend. And if you think the Democratic Party is immune, we’re seeing it right now in the White House, where Intern They are criticizing President Joe Biden’s handling of the Gaza war.

Meanwhile, the bubble that Bennett describes many times This looks exactly like what we are seeing at our most prestigious universities. And just as Middle America has increasingly ignored mainstream media, they are also losing faith in a college education.

Whether on the left or the right, too many “adults” in the establishment are too timid or impotent to say “no” to young employees, customers, or interns (or Ivy League students). Instead, they are appeased, which is, as the saying goes, like feeding a crocodile and expecting it to eat you.

James Bennett’s essay is a clarion call. Anyone who wants to preserve our liberal institutions had better start fighting fast.

