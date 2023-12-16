Lib Dems demand investigation into 'extremely worrying' Telegraph bid

Liberal Democrats say planned UAE-backed takeover of The Telegraph is “extremely worrying” – MAJA SMIEJKOWSKA/Reuters

The Liberal Democrats said the planned UAE-backed takeover of The Telegraph is “deeply worrying” and should be investigated from a national security perspective.

Jamie Stone, the Lib Dems’ spokesman on culture and media, made the comments in a sign that concerns about the controversial deal have spread across the British political spectrum.

Both The Telegraph and The Spectator are currently subject to a takeover bid by Redbird IMI, a fund backed by UAE Vice President Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

The acquisition has raised concerns about the editorial independence of both titles, with Culture Secretary Lucy Fraser ordering a public interest inquiry into the acquisition.

Concerns have also been raised about national security implications, with the former head of MI6, Sir Richard Dearlove, warning last week that the acquisition raises “serious security concerns” for Britain.

To date, most political opposition to the deal has been led by Conservative MPs.

However, Mr Stone’s intervention shows that concerns about the takeover are shared across party lines.

The national newspaper is part of the UAE’s aim to become a media hub – Marwan Namani/AFP

Mr Stone, MP for Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross, told The Telegraph: “Everyone who cares about the importance of a free press should naturally be concerned by these proposals.

“The UAE-backed takeover bid would leave an institution of British journalism in the hands of an autocratic state. This is extremely worrying.”

He added: “The Government should look at this bid and the national security implications of a foreign state owning a British newspaper”.

The public interest intervention notice issued by Ms Fraser covers the impact of the deal on the need for accurate presentation of news and free expression of opinion, which is being considered by Ofcom, as well as legal technicalities and potential competition issues. are being considered. Investigation conducted by the Competition and Markets Authority.

However, the deal is not currently being officially considered from a national security perspective.

Last month, 18 Tory MPs wrote to the Deputy Prime Minister, Oliver Dowden, urging him to take action under the auspices of the National Security and Investment Act, which would allow the government to impose conditions on those assets or even prevent their acquisition. Allows which are important. Britain’s national security.

The letter warned that in the context of “heightened geopolitical tensions” and “information warfare”, “the risk of interference in the UK national conversation if the acquisition is allowed to proceed seems self-evident”.

Concerns are being expressed across the political world over this deal – The Telegraph

Meanwhile, former Cabinet minister David Davis has said The Telegraph should not be foreign owned because it wields “massive influence” in elections and Conservative leadership contests.

In addition to the concerns expressed by the Tories and Lib Dems, Nigel Farage, former leader of UKIP and the Brexit Party and honorary chair of Reform UK, has said that he feels “very uneasy about the possibility” of the UAE taking over The Telegraph. We do. ,

Writing in The Telegraph on Saturday, he said: “Telegraph titles like The Spectator are a precious part of British public life.

“Freedom is their identity. It is unimaginable that a Tory government would even consider letting these assets fall into the wrong hands under its watch – or that it would encourage the importation of approaches that are contrary to one of the cornerstones of our democracy.

Former CNN chief Jeff Zucker, who is leading the Redbird IMI acquisition, insisted in an interview with The Telegraph last month that the newspaper’s independence would be maintained.

He said, “Even if someone comes to me with a suggestion of intervention, I will resign.”

“I understand why people have raised questions. All I can say is that they are in the wrong place. I am here to say that The Telegraph’s editorial independence is guaranteed.

Source: uk.news.yahoo.com