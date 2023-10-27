Li Keqiang, former Chinese premier and one-time rival of Xi, dies at 68

Add to your saved stories Save

Li Keqiang, who was China’s premier until March this year and was once Xi Jinping’s rival for the top leadership job, died of a heart attack in Shanghai on Friday, according to state broadcaster CCTV. He was 68 years old.

In a brief report, state media said Lee died after midnight on Friday after all efforts to save him failed.

Li served as prime minister under Xi for a decade until he was replaced by a Xi loyalist earlier this year. As prime minister, he was charged with running the government and leading the economy, but he was largely sidelined during his tenure as Xi concentrated power in himself.

Born in Anhui, one of China’s poorest provinces, where his father was a local official, Li has been described by classmates and colleagues as a cautious political activist who rose rapidly through the ranks of the Communist Party. . When he became Party Secretary of Henan at the age of 47, he became the youngest official to govern a Chinese province.

A technocrat who aimed to reshape China’s economy around its emerging middle class and their burgeoning consumerism, Li was once considered Xi’s main rival for the top post. He came to prominence through the Communist Youth League faction, which was the power base of Xi’s predecessor Hu Jintao.

Li’s connections with pro-democracy activists at university once gave observers hope that he would change China’s autocratic system from the inside. He studied economics at the elite Peking University at the height of the wave of openness and liberal thinking in the 1980s, which ended with the crushing of pro-democracy protests in Beijing in 1989. Others believed that he would pursue pro-market economic reforms; He studied under a leading proponent of privatization.

But this was not to happen. Soon after becoming China’s No. 2 official, Li’s influence declined rapidly. Unlike previous leaders who shared power, such as Hu and his Prime Minister Wen Jiabao, Xi took greater control and turned to close aides for help managing economic affairs.

Even as he was sidelined, Lee became a symbol of dissatisfaction with the economy’s statist shift as regulators cracked down on private industry. In 2020, when China’s economy suffered during the COVID outbreak, Li said in a speech that 600 million people in China were earning less than $140 per month, comments that came despite a government campaign to eradicate poverty. There was resentment over continued inequality.

He was seen as subtly pushing back against the government’s strict zero Covid policy. During the pandemic, he called for a “balance” of fighting the virus while also growing the economy.

In 2020, during the outbreak, he called for the revival of the once vibrant “hawker economy” of small roadside stalls, which had been largely banned – prompting a tentative revival.

As premier, Li’s economic policies became known as “Liconomics”. As Communist Party chief of Liaoning province, an industrial center in northern China, he sided with officials in favor of his own measures based on railway cargo volumes, electricity consumption and bank loans, according to a State Department memo released by WikiLeaks. Rejected the measures.

In 2007, he told then-US Ambassador Clark T. Randt that government-published economic data were “unreliable”, according to the cable.

During a visit to Shenzhen last year to pay tribute to Deng Xiaoping, considered the architect of China’s market liberalization, he talked about “earth-shattering changes” brought about by opening up to the world and declared that reforms would continue. should remain.

“China’s opening-up will continue to move forward. The Yellow River and the Yangtze River will not flow backward,” he said.

Source: www.washingtonpost.com