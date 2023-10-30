LGBTQ+ fintech leaders celebrated in new Pride list

A new list highlights members of the LGBTQ+ community who are bringing inclusivity to the world of financial technology (fintech).

Innovate Finance, a leading advocate for fintech innovation, is set to honor the outstanding achievements and contributions of LGBTQ+ members within the fintech sector with its inaugural distinction in the Fintech Powerlist 2023.

This unprecedented initiative is an important step towards acknowledging the important role of the LGBTQ+ community in improving financial services.

The launch of the Pride in Fintech Powerlist comes as part of Innovate Finance’s ongoing commitment to promoting diversity and inclusion in the fintech industry. The organization seeks to create a safe and inclusive environment for the LGBTQ+ community, while also aiming to inspire future leaders in the field.

Fintech refers to companies that use emerging technology to improve and streamline traditional financial operations. Digital-only banking, blockchain, cryptocurrency, and crowdfunding platforms are some aspects of fintech.

The fintech industry is one of the UK’s most innovative sectors, accounting for a substantial 10% global market share. In the UK alone, 24 percent of Britons have a digital-only bank account, compared to just 9 percent in 2019.

The list is a testament to the substantial impact LGBTQ+ individuals have made in driving positive change in fintech. It has notable contributions from Clearbank, Monzo, Starling Bank, Wise and many other leading fintech firms.

The Google-backed initiative will culminate in a celebration event in December, recognizing the achievements of these extraordinary LGBTQ+ leaders.

“A testament to the progress we’ve made”

Janine Hurt, Chief Executive of Innovate Finance, expressed her excitement for the initiative, saying: “As part of our ongoing diversity programme, we are delighted to announce our first Innovate Finance Pride in the Fintech Powerlist, which “Celebrates incredible work, achievements.” and the impact of members of the LGBTQ+ community in driving positive change in financial services.

“Our hope is that this powerlist will inspire current and future generations.”

Lou Smith, chair of Innovate Finance, said: “We know that more action is needed to boost levels of diversity and inclusion in the industry, and this initiative aims to highlight the diverse voices that are already part of the fintech story in the UK. Will help.

“At Innovate Finance, we recognize the importance of our members and the people we serve; That’s why we’ve taken this important step to honor those who have helped us make the region what it is today.”

Dion Pillay, head of marketing operations at Legal & General Investment Management, is among those included in this year’s list.

He tells PinkNews: “This recognition is a testament to the progress we have made in the fintech industry, fostering an environment where LGBTQ+ professionals can excel and contribute to innovation. It’s a reminder that diversity is our strength, but it also serves as a call to action. We should not be complacent.”

Dion Pillay, Head of Marketing Operations at Legal & General Investment Management is one of the many to achieve distinction in the Fintech Powerlist 2023. (supply)

Pillay says the work of keeping the fintech industry inclusive is far from over.

“Diversity of thought is at the heart of innovation, and it is our responsibility to foster this diversity, ensuring that all voices are not only heard but valued,” he says.

“By doing so, we can lead the way in developing market-leading solutions and fostering innovation that will benefit not only the LGBTQ+ community but the entire industry.

“I am excited about the possibilities and the journey ahead, and I am committed to continuing to strive for progress.”

