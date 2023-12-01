December 1, 2023
LGBTQ+ Business Week celebrates gay entrepreneurs


Kevin Lee-Wellington, co-owner of Fluffy’s Sno-Balls in Long Beach, is proud of his frozen treats from New Orleans. LGBTQ-owned small business Fluffy’s Sno-Balls has been named one of the best ice cream shops in the country, according to Yelp. Photo: Caitlin Hernandez for Q Voice News.

LGBTQ+ Business Week is the first initiative of its kind to celebrate and support gay-owned small businesses in the US and beyond.

It will conclude on Friday with a virtual summit featuring a number of entrepreneurs and influencers. Attendance is free, but RSVP is required. The summit will be recorded and accessible on the LGBQ+ Business Week website.

Abby West Hollywood sold to Tristan Shucraft

According to the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce, it is estimated that there are approximately 1.4 million LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs in the United States, and they generate more than $1.7 trillion for the economy each year.

But in recent months, gay-owned businesses have faced targeted harassment and violence – from storefront vandalism to threatening locations and events.

Travers Johnson, creator of LGBTQ+ Business Week and founder of LGBTQ Business Media Company, said, “LGBTQ+ small business owners are culture-shapers, space-makers, and job creators, but like our community at large, we are often Suffer from discrimination and prejudice.” Strangeness.

“From being denied COVID-relief loans at higher rates than non-LGBTQ businesses to being victims of targeted abuse online

And in real life, gay-owned businesses need our support now more than ever. “And with this summer’s devastating U.S. Supreme Court decision that legalized marketplace discrimination against LGBTQ+ customers, there is a growing movement to boost the queer economy,” he said.

Queerness partnered with hundreds of LGBTQ small business owners, creators, nonprofits, and advocates for Business Week.

Here are some of the speakers from the virtual summit:

  • Arlan Hamilton, venture originator and founder of Backstage Capital
  • Ruba, TikTok influencer
  • Spencer Hodgson, founder of Gay Water
  • Tomas Matos, star of Hulu’s “Fire Island”
  • Charlie, founder of Everywhere, is queer
  • David Johns, Exec. Director, National Black Justice Coalition
  • Adam Powell, co-founder of ShopQueer.co and Rainbow Book Bus
  • Ray Resendez, Two Souls activist and organizer
  • Nikeisa Newton, Founder of Meals 4 Heels
  • Blossom C. Brown, activist and astrologer
  • Philip Johnson, Founder of Philae Films

