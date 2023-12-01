LGBTQ+ Business Week celebrates gay entrepreneurs

LGBTQ+ Business Week is the first initiative of its kind to celebrate and support gay-owned small businesses in the US and beyond.

It will conclude on Friday with a virtual summit featuring a number of entrepreneurs and influencers. Attendance is free, but RSVP is required. The summit will be recorded and accessible on the LGBQ+ Business Week website.

According to the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce, it is estimated that there are approximately 1.4 million LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs in the United States, and they generate more than $1.7 trillion for the economy each year.

But in recent months, gay-owned businesses have faced targeted harassment and violence – from storefront vandalism to threatening locations and events.

Travers Johnson, creator of LGBTQ+ Business Week and founder of LGBTQ Business Media Company, said, “LGBTQ+ small business owners are culture-shapers, space-makers, and job creators, but like our community at large, we are often Suffer from discrimination and prejudice.” Strangeness.

“From being denied COVID-relief loans at higher rates than non-LGBTQ businesses to being victims of targeted abuse online

And in real life, gay-owned businesses need our support now more than ever. “And with this summer’s devastating U.S. Supreme Court decision that legalized marketplace discrimination against LGBTQ+ customers, there is a growing movement to boost the queer economy,” he said.

Queerness partnered with hundreds of LGBTQ small business owners, creators, nonprofits, and advocates for Business Week.

Here are some of the speakers from the virtual summit:

Arlan Hamilton, venture originator and founder of Backstage Capital

Ruba, TikTok influencer

Spencer Hodgson, founder of Gay Water

Tomas Matos, star of Hulu’s “Fire Island”

Charlie, founder of Everywhere, is queer

David Johns, Exec. Director, National Black Justice Coalition

Adam Powell, co-founder of ShopQueer.co and Rainbow Book Bus

Ray Resendez, Two Souls activist and organizer

Nikeisa Newton, Founder of Meals 4 Heels

Blossom C. Brown, activist and astrologer

Philip Johnson, Founder of Philae Films

Source: qvoicenews.com