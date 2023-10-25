LG Nova expands its Mission for the Future initiative

GamesBeat Next unites gaming industry leaders for exceptional content, networking and deal-making opportunities. Join us in San Francisco October 23-24. register now

LG Nova has announced the latest iteration of its Mission for the Future program, where it promotes collaboration between startups and larger electronics firms.

LG Nova is the North American innovation center of South Korean electronics giant LG Electronics.

The initiative aims to foster collaboration with entrepreneurs to build high-impact mission-driven businesses. With the transformation a year-long process, LG NOVA aims to deepen its engagement with selected companies and accelerate technology innovations that drive positive change in the world.

Entering its third year, the program focuses on key market sectors that have a positive impact on people and the planet, including digital health, cleantech, futuretech and smart living.

events

GamesBeat Next 2023

Join the GamesBeat community in San Francisco this October 23-24. You’ll hear from the brightest minds in the gaming industry with their views on the latest developments and the future of gaming.

Learn More Seokwoo Ri is Corporate Senior Vice President of Innovation at LG Electronics and head of the LG NOVA Incubator.

LG aims to identify new market opportunities by collaborating with innovative companies, developing solutions and testing them in open markets. The goal is to accelerate market growth with the support of LG’s global brand and resources.

The call for submissions is now open, inviting startups, companies and entrepreneurs to submit their ideas for collaboration with LG. Selected companies will have the opportunity to participate in a multi-month corporate accelerator program, working closely with the LG Nova team to accelerate business growth.

Additionally, they will receive recommendations for investments through LG Nova’s capital partners and explore the potential to create new businesses under the LG brand and portfolio. Studies have shown that the survival rate of businesses nurtured in a business incubator is significantly higher than that of startups without support.

“Over the past two years, we have built a large community of innovators, established a strong network of capital partners and made new progress by collaborating with companies outside LG to create new businesses,” said Senior Vice President of LG Electronics Seokwoo Rhee, LG Nova’s head of innovation and technology, said in a statement. “In this third year, we have created a new process that will make us more able to address changing market needs and launch solutions that solve real-world problems to drive transformational change for a better tomorrow.”

As part of its efforts to promote innovation and collaboration, the Mission for the Future initiative will expand its scope by facilitating idea sharing and collaboration with the broader innovation community. This includes discussions and networking opportunities at the LG Nova Innovation Festival taking place today in San Francisco.

LG NOVA’s program has already achieved remarkable success in driving interest, innovation and collaboration across industries. Last year, the program received more than 2,500 applications, a significant number of which focused on digital health, futuretech and cleantech. The participating companies not only experienced accelerated business growth but also made significant contributions in these sectors.

By joining the Mission for the Future initiative, companies become part of a community of innovators dedicated to advancing technological solutions that improve people’s lives. This initiative, led by LG Nova, provides opportunities for collaboration, discussion on key topics and networking with investors, corporate partners and institutions to promote business growth.

The call for submissions is now open. Interested parties can learn more about the opportunity at this link.

The Mission for the Future program has received over 3,500 submissions from startups over the past two years. Last year, LG received 2,500 applications, including 756 applications focused on digital health, 783 applications in futuretech, and 574 applications in cleantech.

gamesbeat’s cult “Where passion meets business” when covering the sports industry. What does this mean? We want to tell you how the news matters to you – not only as a decision-maker at a game studio, but also as a fan of games. Whether you read our articles, listen to our podcasts, or watch our videos, GamesBeat will help you learn about the industry and enjoy engaging with it. Find our briefing.

Source: venturebeat.com