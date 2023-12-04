Lexinfintech Holdings Limited appoints Chief Risk Officer

Lexinfintech Holdings Limited

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lexinfintech Holdings Limited (“Lexin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LX), a leading technology-empowered personal financial services innovator in China, today announced that its directors The Board has appointed Mr. Zhanwen Qiao as Chief Risk Officer of the company, effective December 4, 2023.

Mr. Zhanwen Qiao has over a decade of experience as a senior leader in the risk management field at a top-tier consumer finance company in China. Prior to joining Lexin, Mr. Qiao served as a senior director at Ant Group and deputy general manager of Chongqing Ant Consumer Finance, where he joined in April 2012, and is responsible for risk management for Chongqing Ant Consumer Finance. Were. With his extensive experience in building risk management teams, innovating risk management technologies and managing consumer credit risks, Mr. Qiao has been deeply involved in the entire process of building and reengineering Ant Group’s consumer credit risk management system. In 2012, Mr. Qiao began to be responsible for the quantitative risk management of Taobao credit loans. Since 2015, he was responsible for risk management of consumer credit businesses such as Hubei and Jibei Products. He was appointed as deputy general manager of Chongqing Ant Consumer Finance Co., Ltd. in 2022, overseeing overall risk management for Ant Consumer Finance in Chongqing. Mr. Qiao received a bachelor’s degree in computer science and technology from Zhengzhou University of Light Industry in 2008 and a master’s degree in statistics from Zhejiang Gongshang University in 2011.

“We are pleased to welcome Zhanwen as our new Chief Risk Officer,” said Mr. J. Wenjie Xiao, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Lexin. “We look forward to Zhanwen’s professional skills and extensive experience in the risk management field to help us achieve further success in risk management capabilities and open a new chapter for Lexin’s risk management.”

“I am thrilled to assume the role of Chief Risk Officer of Lexin,” said Mr. Qiao. “I look forward to leveraging my accumulated experience and technical skills over the past decade and contributing to further improving Lexin’s overall risk management capabilities and creating sustainable value for our shareholders.”

About Lexinfintech Holdings Limited

We are a leading credit technology-empowered personal financial services enabler. Our mission is to use technology and risk management expertise to make financing more accessible to younger generations of consumers. We strive to achieve this mission by connecting consumers with financial institutions, where we provide convenience through a unique model that includes online and offline channels, installment consumption platform, big data and AI driven credit risk management capabilities, along with Also includes smart user and loan management system. , We also empower financial institutions by providing cutting-edge proprietary technology solutions to meet their financial digital transformation needs.

safe harbor statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements regarding Lexin’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “estimates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “believes” and similar statements. Is. , Among other things, management’s quotes in this announcement contain forward-looking statements. Lexin may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by it. Officers, directors or employees of third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including, but not limited to, the following: Lexin’s goals and strategies; Lexin’s expansion plans; Lexin’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Lexin’s expectations regarding demand and market acceptance of its credit and investment management products; Lexin’s expectations with respect to maintaining and strengthening its relationships with borrowers, institutional funding partners, business suppliers and other parties it collaborates with; general economic and business conditions; and the assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information about these and other risks is included in Lexin’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Lexin undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required under applicable law.

