Levi's Bart looks at Eureka Lab's impact

The 501’s 150th anniversary isn’t the only milestone Levi’s is celebrating this year.

Last weekend, Levi Strauss & Co. (LS&Co.) celebrated 10 years since opening the Eureka Innovation Lab in San Francisco. The Research & Development Laboratory has played a central role in Levi’s adoption of new technologies, water-saving strategies, digital sampling and design.

In 2013, then-new CEO Chip Bergh moved the lab from Turkey to Turkey, just a few blocks from its global headquarters. This move ended Berg’s vision of making Levi’s an innovation-based company.

In a blog post, Bart Sites, LS & Co. Vice President of Technical Innovation described the laboratory as “the guiding light in our efforts to evolve with the times, driven by an ethos that re-evaluates old practices with fresh eyes, enhancing our capabilities Preserves what doesn’t and re-imagines what doesn’t.”

He wrote, “This has led Eureka to produce a variety of innovations in different locations that have contributed to the business and are aimed at reducing waste, maximizing quality and reducing time to market, with It is maintaining the heritage brand identity that sets us apart.”

Eureka gave birth to Project FLX, the 2018 operating model that ushered in the era of Levi’s digital finishing and became a catalyst for other innovations.

By digitizing design files and automating parts of the jeans finishing process that previously required more time and manual labor, Levi’s has been able to enhance a more responsive and sustainable supply chain, reducing turnaround time by more than six months. reduced to weeks or days, and the number of chemical formulations used in its refining processes reduced from thousands to just a few dozen.

Levy said that using Jeanology’s lasers to create worn-out and faded design elements reduced finishing time from two to three pairs per hour to 90 seconds per garment, followed by a final wash cycle. The additional imaging equipment enables Levi’s designers to better design and finalize garments faster. Digital files are sent directly to the vendor and scaled for manufacturing.

Project FLX led the creation of Future Finish, a program that uses proprietary laser technology to allow consumers to customize their jeans with one-of-a-kind finishing details. Sites said the opportunity for customization has become a “showstopper” in popup experiences.

Sites said FLX has also served as a catalyst for the Eureka team to continue to combine their technical skills and expertise with new digital capabilities. Team members who once focused on the more mechanical aspects of manufacturing shifted gears to develop software that included new processes that allowed photo-realistic digital 3D rendering of denim and apparel samples. These technologies proved beneficial during the pandemic when in-person meetings were impossible.

Eureka’s influence on products and sustainability continues.

In 2011, the Eureka team developed a water-saving finishing technology that set the standard for denim finishing, Sites said. In 2014, they launched the Screening Chemistry Program, taking a threat-based approach from the beginning with chemicals to identify best-in-class or better alternatives and replace them. Both processes were open-source and shared across the retail industry, he said, leading to more sustainable finishing practices and chemistry on a wider scale.

The laboratory is also where Levi’s reduced the number of master patterns required for its then-new women’s collection from 65 to 30 in 2015. It also launched Lots 700 and 300, which included popular styles and fits such as 710, 711, 720, 721. , 311 and 312.

“Our most original ventures are the result of a team that is willing to think unconventionally and take risks,” Sites said. “When you can support big ideas with technical capabilities – that’s when change happens.”

