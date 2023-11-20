Leveraging AI to Step Up Your CFO Game in 2024

Anand Desai is vice president of finance at New York-based Vic.ai, a provider of tools for automating accounts payable processes. The views are the author’s own.

Over the past two years, the economics have become more challenging in every industry. Rising interest rates mean capital is more expensive. Shrinking budgets mean there are smaller wallets to capture share. The level of high performance and desirable returns has increased.

For their businesses to survive, finance leaders must step up their game and continue to adapt into 2024 and beyond.

A new level of strategy

Today’s CFO must be more strategic and visionary than ever before – a Chief Futures Officer, if you will.

Finance leaders need a deep understanding of the economics of their business beyond company performance. They must understand how customers engage with their product, what the competition looks like, and what factors drive efficient performance. No one has better visibility into the factors driving value creation in an organization than the CFO.

And more than ever, artificial intelligence is helping CFOs develop those strategic insights. AI has accelerated how quickly finance leaders can incorporate new information on business performance, creating richer and more insightful business perspectives. AI also provides finance leaders with tools to better understand and avoid risks, allowing them to maintain flexibility in how they allocate capital and stay ahead of the tough decisions ahead.

construction of pyramid

But how can CFOs begin to engage with AI? It helps to depict all the functions and processes of an organization in the shape of a pyramid.

In identifying where to implement AI, CFOs should start at the bottom of the pyramid. While the world is dreaming of all the problems advanced AI could someday solve, today’s best AI solutions are trained to solve very specific problem points, and business leaders are using those tools as their Must combine together into a specialized solution for the company and industry.

The low-hanging fruit are repetitive tasks: If CFOs can automate and offload data entry-type tasks to an AI copilot, they can refocus resources toward the next level of value for the organization. Are.

From there, CFOs can continue to move up the pyramid – from operational functions to more strategic functions over time. AI is already helping finance leaders understand where they are in the overall lifecycle of large investments and projects. Depending on a company’s level of maturity, AI can help CFOs enhance fraud protection, optimize investments, reduce the risk of costly compliance violations, strengthen customer service, conduct risk assessments, and improve forecasting. .

Together, AI can help CFOs shed light on the trajectory of their entire business, allowing them to address risks before they occur and pre-allocate resources for maximum performance and profits.

Reaching the Capstone with AI

As we adjust back to a world where capital is not free, finance leaders are having to get back to basics. But AI is here to help. In fact, it is increasingly playing a vital role for efficient and effective business performance.

The more CFOs can rely on technology to rapidly and autonomously handle basic operations, the more their organizations will have the freedom and intelligence to focus on innovation and competition.

