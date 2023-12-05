'Leverage: Redemption' Renewed for Season 3 on Prime Video - Who's Returning?

The bad guys, who are best at being good guys, are coming back!

Amazon MGM Studios renews heist drama Leverage: Redemption For Season 3. While the first two seasons were released on Freevi, the third will be released on Prime Video in 2024. John Rogers, who co-created the original series (which ran five seasons on TNT from 2008 to 2012) and has worked as a consulting producer, will serve as showrunner and executive producer on the sequel.

Leverage: Redemption The Robin Hood-esque team of criminals is followed as they lead a massive protest against corrupt and powerful individuals on behalf of clients who have been wronged. The first two seasons star Gina Bellman (grifter Sophie Deveraux), Christian Kane (hitter Eliot Spencer), Beth Riesgraf (thief Parker), Aldis Hodge (hacker Alec Hardison), Noah Wyle (fixer Harry Wilson), and Elise Shannon (producer Breanna) are included. How). TV Insider has learned that Bellman, Kane, Riesgraf and Hodge (who recur in the sequel), all of whom starred in the original series, are confirmed to return for Season 3.

“We are thrilled to announce the expansion of our leverage Amazon franchise in collaboration with the MGM Studios team. “Our dedicated fan base will be delighted to know that they can continue to follow their favorite reformed criminals as they use their expert skills for the greater good, supporting the underprivileged in their acts of goodwill,” said Dean Devlin, executive producer and CEO of Electric. Entertainment, in a statement.

“The fans have been dedicated Leverage: Redemption Since the series premiered on FreeVie,” says Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD, unscripted and targeted programming at Amazon MGM Studios. “Each season has showcased the fun dynamics between our cast combined with triumphant David vs. Goliath stories envisioned by our writers. As we begin our next chapter, we are thrilled to be able to share the show with our Prime subscribers and to continue offering the exclusive Leverage Fast Channel to our FreeVie subscribers.

Season 2 ends with Hardison filming the rest of the team from the space station, where he spent most of the season explaining that those who sent them there forgot about him – and a rocket launch to rendezvous for two months. Couldn’t. They set out to get him, but it is yet to be decided whether we will see him onscreen or not. “I would love to do a whole episode of bringing him down from outer space,” Devlin told TV Insider after the finale. “’Let’s steal a Hardison!’”

Executive producers are Devlin, Mark Roskin and Electric Entertainment’s Rachel Olschan-Wilson. John Rogers joined as showrunner and executive producer. Chris Downey also serves as executive producer. Kate Roerich is a consulting producer.

Leverage: RedemptionSeason 3, 2024, Prime Video

Source: www.tvinsider.com