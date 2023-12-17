Lakewood, New Jersey–(Newsfile Corp. – December 17, 2023) – Under the visionary leadership of CEO Lev Burrell Inc. Raphael Avraham Sternberg, is proud to announce an important new initiative aimed at enhancing Jewish educational and social welfare programs both in the United States and abroad. This initiative marks a significant commitment by Lev Berel Inc. to promote educational excellence and support Talmudic research.

Expansion of educational horizons and social welfare

As a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting educational and social welfare initiatives, Lev Berel Inc.’s new initiative will focus on increasing funding and support for schools of higher Jewish education. The purpose of this effort is to broaden the reach and deepen the impact of Jewish knowledge and education, thereby ensuring a strong and vibrant future for these educational institutions.

Raphael Avraham SternbergLev Berel Inc. As CEO, he brings his extensive experience and innovative leadership to this philanthropic endeavor. Sternberg’s passion for education and community welfare drives the organization’s mission, which reflects his deep commitment to social reform and the advancement of Jewish education.

About Lev Beryl Inc.

Lev Berel Inc., located at 111 Madison Avenue, Lakewood, NJ, has been a symbol of support for Jewish education and social welfare since its founding in 2013. With a 2013 IRS ruling of the year and a notable track record in philanthropy, the organization has been instrumental in raising funds and awareness for educational initiatives. under the guidance of Raphael SternbergLev Berel Inc. Strives to make a significant impact in the fields of Jewish education and community support.

Lev Berel Inc. For more information about this initiative, or to arrange an interview with CEO Raphael Avraham Sternberg, please contact https://raphael-sternberg.com/.

