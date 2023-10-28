Letter: Voters asked to support Newark School Board and Etna Township Trustee candidates

Blinn asks voters to re-elect him to the Newark School Board

During my tenure on the Newark City Schools Board of Education, I have had the privilege of participating in many diverse programs and initiatives. Many of these have focused on student social and emotional well-being.

The most recent movement in this area is the contract with Behavioral Healthcare Partners of Central Ohio, which took effect this year. This agreement will provide counseling services to those students in our district who need them. We have also launched a workforce development program this year to help our students transition into the workforce.

The Covid pandemic was a challenge, but we overcame it. Newark City Schools provided meals to our students throughout the community and conducted a superintendent search at the height of the pandemic.

During my tenure on the board, we have upgraded White Field and purchased the former State Farm building. This investment will centralize our preschool program, advance our digital school, and – as needs change over the next few years – save the district millions of dollars.

During all this time, the district has not sought any new taxes since 2009 and has gone from a shaky financial position to a significant cash reserve position at present.

More improvements and changes are coming. With at least 1,000 new housing units planned citywide, the influx of students will challenge the district educationally and financially. I hope to use the experience I have gained over the past 15 years to help the district navigate these changes. I would appreciate your vote on November 7th.

Tom Blinn, Newark

Longtime Newark City Schools residents support 3 incumbents

I have been involved with Newark City Schools for 48 years as a parent and volunteer. I closely follow how the district is run and funded and I am proud to ask for your vote for the three current board members: They are Warren Weber, Tim Carr, and Tom Blinn. Why do I ask? Because there is no doubt that they are dedicated to their volunteer positions, always ready to share information, bring forward their professional knowledge, and absolutely care about our children. The financial condition of Newark City Schools continues to be stable, and I have confidence in these three candidates to make excellent decisions in the future.

Paddy Kutz, Newark

Resident says Burkholder has the business expertise Aetna needs

As a 48-year resident of Etna Township, I am proud to endorse Gary Burkholder for Township Trustee. I have attended almost every township meeting over the past year and a half and have seen the good, the bad, and the ugly of our local politics. I believe Gary has both the business expertise and professional conduct that Etna Township needs at this time to help us deal with this “unclear mess.”

During this campaign season, Gary has managed to “stay above the polls” as Cleveland’s big money interests sponsor and endorse childish and petty billboard advertisements aimed at insulting, ridiculing, and belittling him. . He did not let these personal attacks diminish his enthusiasm for serving Etna Township residents.

I strongly believe that Gary Burkholder will work tirelessly for others on behalf of all citizens in Etna Township without any “conflict of interest.”

Judy Kafemeyer, Etna

Former Brookville mayor endorses Burkholder for Aetna trustee

As the former Mayor of the City of Brookville, I am writing in support of Gary Burkholder’s candidacy for Etna Township Trustee.

I got to know Gary well during his tenure as mayor. We worked together when he served as our city manager. Gary continued to live in Etna, but worked in Brookville during the week and went home on the weekends. He made this sacrifice for over 3 years because he was dedicated to making Brookville a better place.

In short, he was the best city manager Brookville ever had. Together with the City Council, the staff and me, we have accomplished more in three years than in the previous decade.

Under his leadership and vision, we built a $6 million state-of-the-art firehouse; Collaborated with ODOT to build a $5 million Interstate 70 overpass; A $2.2 million three-lane connector road was built from downtown to the new firehouse; and was awarded a $300,000 grant for the Safe Routes to School program.

Gary had the vision to build the infrastructure needed to bring GM’s diesel engine manufacturing plant to Brookville with a capital investment of $175 million. Now in 2023, GM has announced a $920 million plant expansion for Brookville and 800 more jobs.

I enthusiastically endorse Gary Burkholder for Etna Township Trustee. He is a leader with extraordinary experience and vision dedicated to public service. Brookville will be indebted to him for his service to our community.

David Seagraves, former mayor of the City of Brookville

Burkholder is an advocate for neglected residents, citizens say

Committed to attending trustee meetings for over two years, Etna Township Trustee candidate Gary Burkholder has proven to be a leader in advocating for the many issues and violations presented by Etna Township citizens that have been ignored by local township leaders. In my case specifically, over the last year, they have fought zealously to ensure that the CORE5 Mink Street warehouse violations have been and continue to be investigated and redressed.

In addition to his wealth of experience in local government and business, Mr. Burkholder has demonstrated and continues to demonstrate tremendous patience, integrity and professionalism in all his work for Aetna.

Despite recent and numerous embarrassing satirical attacks to ridicule Candidate Burkholder, he has continued to run this race with the same patience, integrity, and professionalism. He focuses on truth, justice, and what is good for Aetna rather than wasting time scheming or retaliating against other candidates with sarcastic attacks.

That’s why I recommend you vote for Gary Burkholder for Etna Township Trustee on November 7, 2023.

Doris Caceres-Shumick, Etna Township

Can a city employee unilaterally change a binding contract?

The Ohio Special Audit Task Force has asked Newark Law Director Tricia Moore for her opinion: Whether Newark Services Director Dave Rhodes had the authority to increase the annual management fee for Don Edwards Park from $30,000 to $38,500 when the signed contract It was determined that the annual management fee would rise to $30,000 by 2028?

If Law Director Moore is of the opinion that Rhodes has the authority, it can only mean one of two things: 1) Moore is wrong or 2) City Council decisions regarding contract approval are meaningless and at odds with the city. Contracts are not binding.

Let us further consider 2) above. Newark’s City Council members, elected by the voters at large or from their respective wards, authorized a management contract agreement on January 11, 2019, based on provisions presented to the City Council by Director Rhodes and Adam Jenkins. Voted unanimously to do.

Rhodes and Mayor Jeff Hall signed that management agreement on behalf of the city, and then-CEO Edward Bohren signed on behalf of the Licking County Family YMCA. The contract states that the agreement is binding on both parties.

However, if Moore says Rhodes has the authority to unilaterally change a binding contract approved by the people’s representatives, imagine the possibilities for city employees to secretly transfer taxpayer funds. This would be the fourth violation of this “binding agreement”.

I struggle to find the words to adequately describe this kind of rights argument. Oh, now these words are coming to me – dumb and stupid!

Dave Froelich, Newark

