Letter to the Editor: Things to Consider About Trapping - VTDigger

Animal rights activists continue to make false claims in their posts condemning trapping. Some facts to consider:

There is no documented example of a person being caught in a legally laid trap. Best management practices currently proposed as regulations provide for a minimum setback at 50 feet from trails and roads. Coyotes are relative newcomers to Vermont. Historically they have not been responsible for keeping deer numbers under control. Trapping is not a recreational activity but a small business activity. There is an active market for tanned fur and taxidermy pelts. Many trappers are also engaged in removing unruly wild animals. Like other commodities, the market for raw fur is cyclical. Current prices are down partly due to large-scale fur harvesting on farms during the pandemic. (Yes, there are a lot of fur animals on fur farms that are raised for their skins.) The current market for some furs may be low, however, as as recently as three years ago a coyote skin was above $100. Furry animals are abundant in Vermont. Furry animals are not in danger of extinction due to trapping. More animals are killed on the road in Vermont than are trapped. Trapped animals are used for both fur and food. Roadkill is just wasted. Clothing made from fur is a green product, reducing the use of petroleum-based synthetics and being warmer. Trapping is a highly regulated activity. Trappers are required to take a class taught by certified trappers before receiving a license. Licensed trappers are responsible trappers. Several incidents, including the unfortunate killing of a dog in Corinth, were committed by unlicensed individuals. Banning trapping will only lead to an increase in unregulated trapping by unlicensed individuals.

Jerry D’Amico

roxbury

