Letter: Solution in search of problem

Mark Lewis wrote about the defeat of Proposition HH and asked for someone to explain the problem. I agree with his question, but I believe that Resolution HH and the bill introduced by the General Assembly in special session are a solution in search of a problem.

It will be up to locally elected officials to decide whether or not there is a property tax “crisis.” Of course, if they left the mill levy unchanged from last year, the property tax bill would increase by as much as the assessed value increased (estimated 40% statewide). But I believe most locally elected officials would reduce the mill levy and collect significantly less than 40% in revenue. And I believe most people can do so using the temporary mill levy credit authorized by SB23-108 (which I helped draft).

I agree with Mark that most local governments should not be concerned that modifying or repealing the tax credit in the future will require voter approval. On October 16, the Vail Daily reported that the Eagle County Board of County Commissioners was considering a 5% increase in property tax revenues. I think this is a responsible approach that many local governments would take. The members of the boards and councils that set the mill levy are elected officials. Because they want to be re-elected or avoid being recalled, there is a natural curb on excessive property tax bills.

The one major exception to this is the school finance charge. Only the General Assembly can allow a lower school finance levy. As a former school board member I support more K-12 funding, but I don’t think creating a property tax “crisis” is the way to do it. The General Assembly should allow school boards to reduce school finance fees in the short term. In the long term, the General Assembly must address our broken school finance system.

