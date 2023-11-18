Letter: Limit election spending in Virginia

David Race says it all in a recent article, (“In Virginia politics, professionals run deep – and that’s big business,” Oct. 27). Virginia has some of the weakest campaign finance laws in the country and, according to Race’s article, more than $80 million has already lined the pockets of media and consulting companies. Well, voters are fed up with this. Even our neighbors in Washington, D.C. and Maryland complain about seeing our endless election ads. Unlike 45 other states, we have no campaign limits on donations. Who benefits from this spending? Not to Virginia voters, but to the companies involved in the political-industrial complex.

Our campaign finance policies, or lack thereof, have allowed out-of-state billionaires millions of dollars to influence our elections and pressure candidates to spend all their time chasing dollars. Candidate applications came out and contributions to Virginia candidates soared to $44 million in just one month, according to data from OpenSecrets, a national organization that tracks election money. This brings the cost of our elections to $174 million, even before November is over. We are now in an incredible situation with the highest promotion costs in the country.

It is not necessary that this happens. Virginia lawmakers could pass a bill limiting campaign contributions in the next General Assembly. It was recommended 30 years ago in a commission report issued by former Governor Doug Wilder. A 2021 Wason Center poll conducted by our group, BigMoneyOutVA, revealed that, regardless of party, 4 in 5 Virginians believe big donors have too much influence in our elections. Well, this year is proving them right, and media consultancies are laughing all the way to the bank. Your voice matters. Tell your legislators that Virginia needs campaign finance limits.

Nancy Morgan, coordinator of BigMoneyOutVA.

Source: www.bing.com