Letter: AI is not necessarily bad news on the job front



The views expressed in the op-ed, "How to prevent generative AI from completely replacing humans – Soft skills and entrepreneurship" (8 October), reflect well when placed in historical context.

Technological innovations since the Industrial Revolution have continually raised concerns about the replacement of humans by new technology. Yet, as history shows, in response to these challenges, society has adapted and created new opportunities, which often require the skills highlighted in the op-ed.

For example, with the emergence of assembly lines, new roles emerged, responsible for operating and maintaining machinery, overseeing quality control, and managing logistics. Additionally, increased production and cost savings enabled businesses to expand, resulting in the creation of managerial positions in marketing and sales. These roles began to demand problem-solving skills.

Let’s not underestimate the role of regulation and public trust. Within the aviation industry, despite advanced autopilot technologies having long been available, stringent regulations and the need to secure public trust dictate that a human pilot must still be present in the cockpit to ensure safety. Established norms and trust-building mechanisms may hinder the complete replacement of humans by AI.

Rob Yau, kennedy town

boost girls confidence

I am writing to express my opinion on the report, “Do women need fake confidence? Why the ‘Girl Boss’ Character Distracts from Bigger Problems – Like Why There’s a Gender Confidence Gap in the First Place” (12 October), which highlighted the confidence gap between men and women. For example, math and Women performed better than men on science tests, but they believed their performance was worse.

Adolescents also react differently to gender discrimination. Boys see the emergence of secondary sexual characteristics such as the Adam’s apple as a sign of maturity, but girls are embarrassed by the changes that occur in their bodies during puberty. Girls also lose confidence in their athletic ability at this time, accepting the widespread belief that men are in general more capable than women.

We need to do more to encourage girls.

Amy Chen, Kwai Chung

Source: www.scmp.com