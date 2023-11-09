Let’s Gigacasting! – Cleantechnica – Business News

Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica by email. Or follow us on Google News!

Tesla pioneered the use of giant casting machines, also known as gigapresses, to create large single pieces of vehicle underbody, streamlining production and reducing robot work. The company’s die cast – or GigaCast, as Elon Musk calls it – will now treat the entire underbody of its EV as a single piece. Let’s dive deeper into Gigacasting and find out what has catapulted it to the pinnacle of EV manufacturing.

How has the assembly line approach to electric vehicles hurt manufacturers? Tesla CEO Elon Musk has argued that legacy assembly processes need to be replaced for battery-powered vehicles. He says part of the problem is that assembly needs to be simple and fast.

What is Gigacasting? Gigacasting produces large aluminum body parts, such as entire vehicle underbody parts, by using casting machines to pour molten metal into molds under high pressure. In very basic terms, molten metal is injected into a mold (“die”), then cooled, extruded, and trimmed.

Where did Tesla CEO Elon Musk get the idea of ​​Gigacasting? He examined his child’s die-cast toy cars and thought of ways to replicate it into a full-size auto.

What is the traditional approach to automotive manufacturing? Historically, castings have been the dominant product form of automotive manufacturing and have been used primarily in the powertrains of internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. The main body of a car is made by welding or stamping together a large number of separate parts.

Why has Gigacasting emerged? Gigacasting using aluminum is a response to the way massively heavy auto batteries are reshaping the way cars are designed. Tesla introduced huge, high-pressure aluminum die-casting machines that punched holes in the vehicle chassis and body in white.

Why has Gigacasting become so important? Gigacasting has the potential to reduce per-unit manufacturing costs because it eliminates the welding of dozens of body parts. Instead, it casts a single module. It saves time, labor, costs, and factory space, as it replaces multiple robots that weld car parts with a single machine.

What happened behind the scenes to make gigacasting a reality for Tesla? Tesla reportedly turned to companies that create test molds from industrial sand with 3D printers. Using a digital design file, printers known as binder jets deposit a liquid binding agent onto a thin layer of sand and slowly build up a mold layer by layer, allowing the molten alloy Can dye. The cost of the design validation process with sand casting is about 3% of the cost of doing the same work with metal prototyping. Tesla was able to modify the prototype as needed in a matter of hours using machines from companies like Desktop Metal and its Axone unit. The design validation cycle using sand casting takes only 2 to 3 months, compared to 6 months to a year for a metal mold.

How does the Model Y fit into the Gigacasting story? Tesla took gigacasting from theory to practice in 2019 when it used gigacasting to create the rear floor section of the Model Y. It took between 6,000 and 9,000 metric tons of force. Tesla 2 uses the massive GigaCasting that serves as the front and rear underbody in the Model Y, thus revolutionizing traditional car body (unibody) design and streamlining manufacturing. The new approach to production is quickly becoming the industry standard.

Tell us more about Gigacasting and the Model Y production process. The two castings replaced 171 parts, which were mostly sheet stampings with a few smaller castings, removed 1,600 welds, and removed 300 robots from the assembly line. All this significantly reduced the capital investment and floorspace required, and now the company can produce a Model Y in 10 hours – about 3 times faster than EVs built by competitors.

How is Gigacasting constructed? The giant castings are produced on a giant machine, known as the Gigapress, capable of achieving 6,000 tons of locking force and theoretically capable of producing up to 45 castings per hour.

What obstacles did Tesla need to overcome with these large-scale castings? The aluminum alloys used to produce castings behave differently in molds made from sand than in molds made from metal. Early prototypes often failed to meet Tesla’s specifications. Casting experts overcame the behavioral differences by formulating special alloys, fine-tuning the process of cooling the molten alloy, and coming up with post-production heat treatments.

Why is Gigacasting in news these days? Musk told employees at the Grueneheide Gigafactory last week that it would soon build a new, smaller EV that would have a retail price of about $25,000. The Gigafactory is home to Tesla’s GigaPress technology, which the company has said will enable it to make EVs more cheaply with fewer parts. The 400 parts that are needed in a conventional car put a number on profitability. A larger frame – combining the front and rear parts with a middle underbody where the battery is housed – could be used to build this affordable Tesla EV.

Why aren’t all manufacturers adopting GigaCasting? Vehicles with a single molded underbody will no longer allow replacement of a damaged part in the vehicle and may lead to an increase in the number of vehicles that are considered too expensive to repair. S&P Global says the initial startup costs for gigacasting are very high, and the process can cause metal distortion problems. Collision repair makes a huge difference. Inspection scanning at the end of the line is extensive.

Are other automakers besides Tesla incorporating Gigacasting? Volvo is expected to develop several vehicle models that may use “megacasting” for their body-in-white elements. The casting will integrate the same mounting points for components such as suspension arms and electric motors. General Motors Chief Executive Mary Barra said in 2022 that the company had ordered two “Gigapress” machines with the intention of using the technology for mass-market vehicles.

Will Toyota adopt Tesla’s model? no way. Instead, Toyota’s production system, which is based on just-in-time manufacturing efficiency, will rely on its decades of experience to find its own innovations needed to produce millions of vehicles in multiple configurations each year. Toyota told financial Times It wants more than half of its 2030 sales target to be made up of EVs using its new modular architecture, which allows it to produce different models that share key components on the same platform. However, the company needs restructuring to remain competitive.

