Let's discuss whether YouTube Premium's $14 monthly price is based in reality

It’s no secret that YouTube is currently cracking down on ad blockers, which is likely to increase due to the amount of ads in YouTube videos. Of course, YouTube offers a subscription plan known as YouTube Premium, which conveniently removes ads from the service at $14 per month. You also get access to YouTube Music, but if you already pay for Spotify or another music streaming service, access to YouTube Music is moot.

Ignoring the fact that Google is tastelessly pushing consumers into a product they may not want, just to boost the numbers of its struggling streaming service, Google has a conflict of interest in removing those ads. The $14 per month requirement that he annoyingly charges into YouTube is sure to turn many people off after the company cut the price of YouTube Music. Others disagree and feel the cost is worth what you get.

Since the AP is full of different opinions on the matter of the value of YouTube Premium, we’ll break down each thing to share our thoughts. As you can imagine, many of us are impressed with YouTube Music, while others are put off by the cost of removing ads from YouTube Premium. So, let’s dive into this and dig a little deeper to see if there is a consensus.

First up is Dallas Thomas, our local news editor (and it’s an easy name to remember since he’s from Houston and lives in Austin). He has had the opportunity to use several music streaming services so he can do a thorough comparison of what you get. This is great information for those who want to know how Apple Music and Spotify improve YouTube Premium’s access to YouTube Music.

Dallas Thomas: News Editor

I’m a YouTube Premium subscriber and have been since its inception – but I’m also a YouTube Music subscriber. Last year, I decided to test the waters on music streaming services. I spent two months on Spotify and then two months on Apple Music, but I came back to YouTube Premium because the ad situation on YouTube is terrible without it. My 5-year-old watches a lot of YouTube Kids on Android TV and iPadOS, and blocking YouTube ads on those platforms is too troublesome.

The way I see it, I’m going to pay for the music streaming service no matter what, and I’m going to pay for the family plan. So it’s $23 for music and the ad-free YouTube experience via Premium, whereas with Spotify it’s $18 for music alone – that extra $5 is cheap to me. But without the added value that YouTube Music provides, YouTube Premium is too expensive to justify. It’s almost like Google knows this and wants to keep me from switching to Spotify or Apple by tying the two services together.

Next, we have Matt Scholtz. No one is really sure what he does here, but he logs in every day and knows a lot about the game. As a self-confessed pessimist, it’s no surprise he’s not enthused over the price of YouTube Premium when he’s already paying for Spotify. Be warned, this is she who is completely pleasant, that is, a borderline weird.

Matt Scholtz: Games & Apps Editor

As the team’s perpetual pessimist, I can say that I, for one thing, am annoyed by Google’s attempt to remove ads from YouTube to force consumers to subscribe to YouTube Music. I gave Google a chance with Play Music years ago, and guess what the company did? Yes, Play Music is long gone, replaced by YouTube Music. I’m now a Spotify stan and won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. This means that the $14 price of YouTube Premium is too much for my needs as I only want to pay a small fee to remove YouTube’s endless ads. YouTube used to offer it in some markets, known as YouTube Premium Lite, which is now in the graveyard. A pattern is clear in this small, sad story: Google has refused to keep the services running for a long time, which means I will never invest in a Google-powered music service. However, I would pay a little cash to remove ads from YouTube, but clearly Google doesn’t want my money when my data is more valuable.

An avid pizza lover (who can blame her), Ara Wagner curates AP’s commerce content, all guides so lovingly designed to help everyone make the right purchasing decision. Like many of us at AP, she’s a longtime user of all things Google, so she has an excellent look at the evolution of YouTube Premium as well as YouTube Music.

Ara Wagner: Commerce Editor

I’ve been subscribed to YouTube Premium long before it was called YouTube Premium. I was one of those people who subscribed to Google Play Music during the launch discount in 2013 and never let it expire. I enjoyed YouTube Red and then YouTube Premium and how easy it is to watch any long-form content on YouTube. I’m a fan of Critical Role, and I love watching cutscene movies from video games I would never have the time or talent to play properly myself, videos that could easily be 4-6 hours long. These videos would be unbearable with mid-roll ads, and the ability to listen to them while my phone screen is off or while I’m offline because Spectrum has shorted out local fiber again is just icing on the cake.

I’ve also been a user of YouTube Music since its initial launch in 2015 — when it was so weak it was an add-on to Google Play Music — and between YouTube Music and ad-free YouTube, YouTube Premium is one of the better ones. Is my most essential subscriptions. Considering YouTube’s over a decade of history and Google Play Music’s six years of history, YouTube Music’s algorithms have captured my interests so deeply that it actually surprises me.

Another commercial masochist, Dominic Preston is the new kid on the block. To be honest, we haven’t had anything to read about him yet. But he sounds perfectly pleasant, and the EIC swears he knows him, but many of us are skeptical of anyone with an English accent.

Dominic Preston: Managing Commerce Editor

Like Jigsaw, I was a Google Play Music subscriber from the launch discount, but unlike him, I never made the jump to YouTube Music; Instead, I took the excuse of going to Spotify. That was the moment I realized that I had unwittingly become a YouTube Premium subscriber by proxy, because suddenly, the ads came back on and YouTube completely screwed up.

The thing is, I don’t mind. I’m not much of a YouTube user at the best of times. It’s for the odd movie or game trailer, guided yoga classes when I’m feeling good, and sporadic tutorials in those moments where I really need someone to teach me how to fix my washing machine. Do or how to cat-proof me, okay, everything.

Mr. Nice Guy, whose letter is ‘N’ (seriously, it makes the rest of us angry how nice this guy is), when it comes to hard work like flying to cozy conferences, will Sattelberg would not back down. As someone who had been there since the days of Play Music, he lucked out with an old scheme, so he got a good price. Some people have all the luck.

Will Sattelberg: Phone Editor

Like Jigsaw and Dom, I signed up for Google Play Music in its first month, which got me the $8 per month grandparents plan, which remained in place even when other grandparents users lost their privileges. As someone who doesn’t use YouTube Music – I can’t stand how well it integrates with the standard video site – it’s $8 per month to avoid ads (and some like background play or experimental features get extra features), in my opinion, money well spent.

That said, if (or, more likely, When?) Google has decided to remove this grandfathering plan from its last remaining users, I’d be lying if I said it would ever leave. I’ve noticed that my friends and loved ones pull up YouTube videos to show me, but they awkwardly have to sit through multiple pre-roll ads. YouTube is my favorite streaming service for lunch breaks and other moments when I don’t want scripted or serialized entertainment. And considering how accustomed I am to an ad-free experience on all of my devices, keep in mind – Google has screwed me over quite a bit.

If there’s even one person on the AP crew who could rival Will as the coolest guy on the planet, it would be Steven Winkelman. His approach to music subscriptions works like osmosis, and frankly it’s challenging to disagree with this approach in this day and age.

Steven Winkelman: Managing Editor – Evergreen

I have been a YouTube Premium subscriber since October 5, 2021. When I reviewed the Pixel 6 I signed up for a three-month free trial and didn’t think twice about linking my credit card to my account. I rarely use it, but I have ADHD and I’d rather play with shiny objects than cancel my subscription. I will let the bank cancel my membership when my credit card expires in April 2024.

And there you have it. It appears that while a large portion of the AP staff subscribes to YouTube Premium and enjoys it, one or two have moved to Spotify, where the higher cost of YouTube Premium is less attractive. Many people are happy with what they get from YouTube Premium, which is why Google may be on to something with its pricing, despite some people finding it distasteful. Still, it seems clear that Google is uninterested in offering a cheap way to remove ads from YouTube, which means ad blockers will remain relevant for some time to come. The cat-and-mouse game of YouTube blocking ad blockers and then updating those ad blockers to work around Google will continue. Really fun times.

Source: www.androidpolice.com