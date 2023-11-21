Let’s be clear: MO cannabis culture is a great place, founder says one year after legalization vote

A year after Missouri voters approved recreational marijuana at the ballot box, demand for high-quality cannabis products has exceeded expectations, said Michael Wilson, whose Kansas City-based operation has quickly become the best-selling Show-Me. Became a state brand.

“The last year has been a strange journey as anyone might have suspected in an early emerging market like cannabis,” said Wilson, co-founder of Franklin, which launched in 2023 with just two products in a handful of dispensaries.

The company – one of Startland News’ Kansas City Startups of 2023 – quickly became the largest manufacturer of blunts in Missouri, with products distributed at more than 130 locations. Franklin has produced more than 500,000 blunts and pre-rolls so far this year, Wilson said.

“We put a lot of work into creating the perfect blunt, so we’re excited to see how much the demand for blunts has grown over the past year,” he added. “We believe blunts are deeply ingrained in Missouri cannabis culture and our intention is to continue serving Missouri customers the products they want most. “From a business perspective, it’s a great location.”

Franklin also produced over 30,000 bottles of James Lemonade and Guy’s Root Beer, leading to a high-profile partnership with the Guy’s brand and fellow Kansas City serial entrepreneur Andrew Miller.

Setting a standard for quality has been important to Franklin, Wilson said, by encouraging Missouri consumers to educate themselves about the products they buy and who they are buying them from. .

“If consumers understood how much fungus and bacteria is in the average ‘street weed’ … that might change some attitudes,” he said. “If the average consumer had a chance to see how heavy metals and non-food grade ingredients are used in illicit market vapes … it might even change some attitudes.”

“At the end of the day, cannabis consumers in Missouri need to ask themselves: Would I go to my local liquor store to purchase my favorite liquor? Or will I buy my wine from a moonshiner who only accepts cash and wants to meet for delivery in a grocery store parking lot? Wilson continued. “It is time to support local people. Local producer. Local farmers. Local dispensary. Local brand.”

Franklin proudly operates as a completely independent entity, unaffiliated with any political action committees (PACs), trade groups or industry associations – free of ownership or financial ties to multi-state operators, Wilson said. , ensures their autonomy.

This makes it more challenging to understand the nuances of the strictly regulated cannabis industry, he said, adding that Franklin must continually be creative and innovative to meet growing demands.

“For example, in most industries if a business wants to launch a product, they can launch it easily,” Wilson explained. “However, in the Missouri cannabis industry, before a licensee can launch a product they must submit all product information, design, formulation, dialyzer, etc. to the Department of Cannabis Regulation (DCR) for ‘pre-approval.’ This pre-approval is done with the DCR. The approval process is designed to take 60 days, but may take longer for a number of reasons.

He added that launch delays “massively impact the speed at which Franklin can bring to market new and innovative products that customers are demanding.”

“While meeting these demands is certainly a challenge, we welcome DCR regulation in the market as we believe it keeps things both fair and competitive,” Wilson said.

The leader of numerous brands and startups over the years, Franklin also stressed the importance of committing to fair practices at the team level – establishing a solid foundation before scaling.

Franklin boasts 66 percent female representation in management, as well as prioritizing fair and equitable pay, Wilson said, adding that the entry-level pay to executive pay ratio is only 3.4x, compared to the industry average pay gap ratio of about 11.2x. is much less than.

The company also invests in entrepreneurial training programs for its employees, he said, with the goal of striking a balance between professional development to foster team growth and setting the stage for greater success at Franklin.

“The competitive landscape in Missouri cannabis is quite heterogeneous. When competing against much larger corporations with billions invested, it requires consistent and rapid entrepreneurial thinking,” Wilson said. “To compete, everyone within the company culture must think entrepreneurially and adopt and learn new skills and tools that can help advance their careers and business interests. The adaptability of the entrepreneurial mind is highly valued at Franklin.

