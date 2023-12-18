Lessons from the SCOTUS Moore Hearing: Don't Mess with Taxes

Don’t mess with taxes. That message echoed again and again in oral arguments moore In the Supreme Court.

The Moores have objected to a $15,000 tax bill for their share of the undistributed earnings of a foreign-based company they control with other American owners. And the Court agreed to consider whether Congress could tax this unrealized, or “unrealized” income.

Today, does Congress tax your income before you receive it? The answer is usually no, but sometimes yes. Income from many businesses and investments is taxed before it is received because it otherwise could not be taxed fairly or efficiently. And our international, partnership and capital tax regimes require this flexibility. As government counsel explained, if Congress could not tax income before it was ever received, business income would escape taxation and long-closed tax loopholes would be reopened. And this will cause our country to lose trillions of dollars in tax revenue.

The Court heard this message and was outraged: Requiring income to be received before taxing would overturn our current tax code. Therefore, the judges repeatedly pressed Moores’ lawyers on how to avoid such an outcome if the court sided with their clients. But the lawyer’s answers were ad hoc and ill-conceived.

He could not explain clearly why Congress could not tax the undistributed earnings of his clients’ foreign corporations, when Congress had taxed the earnings of other such corporations for decades. Since 1937, Congress has taxed U.S. shareholders on the investment income of their “foreign individual holding companies” to prevent “corporate pocketbooks” in tax havens. In 1962, Congress expanded the scope of these tax rules to include undistributed interest, dividends, royalties, and other, primarily passive, income received by substantially operating corporations controlled by U.S. shareholders.

And with this precedent in mind, Congress in 2017 required US shareholders – including the Moores – to pay taxes on earnings accumulated in their offshore corporations. Otherwise, those earnings would have permanently escaped taxation following the 2017 restructuring of our international tax rules.

Moores’ attorney tried to distinguish his clients’ foreign corporation from those of other U.S.-controlled foreign corporations, emphasizing the different types of income – passive versus active – received by each. But there is no difference: Moores’ company falls within the definitions created decades ago to effectively tax the undistributed foreign profits of US shareholders. And the source of income is irrelevant.

Moores’ counsel also tried to claim that taxation on undistributed earnings of participants in other types of business enterprises – such as partnerships – did not have precedent. Their brief stated that “the partnership is[e] Unlike corporations, they do not exist separately from their partners.[1]

Whereas many states once treated partnerships as alter egos of their partners, virtually all states now treat partnerships as a separate entity from their owners. And today, partnerships are mainly limited partnerships and limited liability companies. As the name implies, the liability of the partners in these entities is limited, compared to basic general partnerships whose partners have unlimited liability.

Other arguments from Moores’ attorney were equally unconvincing. He described the tax on income not received from zero-coupon and other OID bonds as “an excise duty on the purchase or receipt of such bonds.” But then, under this theory, taxes on unrealized gains from other publicly traded securities could also be classified as such.

As a last attempt to explain other current deviations from realization, Moores’ attorney invented a new theory: “constructive realization”, which is not found in the tax code or any precedent. Their brief states that constructive realizations “are treated as taxable income that is undeservedly subject to the demand of the taxpayer… whether or not such income is actually received in cash.” But according to that standard, a taxpayer may be liable to taxation for gains on publicly traded securities or easily sold mutual fund shares, which would rather limit Congress’s taxing power. Supports.

To add rhetorical flourish and threat of extermination, Moores’ attorney claimed that if the government’s arguments were correct, “novel” categories of income, possibly including unrealized gains, would “already be subject to taxation under existing law.” Will be subject.” After all, both the 16th Amendment and Section 61 of our tax code authorize taxation on all income derived from any source, which, the government argues, also includes unrealized profits derived from property.

But the Moores’ attorney ignored that, in 1924, Congress had limited the gain to the amount “realized” by the “sale or disposition” of property elsewhere and its adjusted basis.[2] The Court pointed out this statutory receipt requirement 30 years ago, and the IRS can no longer ignore it.[3]

But the statutory receipt requirement is not constitutional. Congress can abstain from this if appropriate. For example, Congress explicitly requires gains and losses from a futures or other derivative contract to be treated as if the contract were sold at its fair market value on the last business day of the tax year.[4] Here, Congress treats it as a sale for tax purposes where it would not otherwise exist.

Taxpayers with relatively simple forms of income – salaries, dividends, interest – may be confused by the idea of ​​taxing unrealized income. They are unfamiliar with the sophisticated business structures and exotic forms of income created by the financial engineers of Wall Street. But after decades of careful consideration, Congress has identified certain types of income that will escape tax entirely if receipt is required. And only Congress can balance revenue demands, administrative convenience, and fairness to impose appropriate taxes.[5]

Now, the Court would be wise to take its lesson to heart: don’t mess with taxes. Leave it to Congress.

This piece, along with many others, was first published by Tax Notes Federal as “Star Forum”, which you can find Here,

