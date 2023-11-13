lessons from the fall

WeWork’s 13-year journey from a startup four years ago to a $47 billion valuation and bankruptcy last week is a cautionary tale of what entrepreneurship is not. Of course, entrepreneurship is the pursuit of unrealistic ambitions despite obstacles, which often leads to failure. And stupidity is not illegal. But WeWork is different. Historians warn against a disease called presentism, which is the belief that current circumstances are so special, unprecedented, and disruptive that the rules of the past no longer apply. WeWork’s bankruptcy is the child of presentism about markets, strategy, capital, governance, and sustainability.

Before traditional entrepreneurial schadenfreude—pleasure in other people’s suffering—about WeWork peaks, it’s useful to remember that most startups fail, don’t socialize their losses, and don’t solve big problems. Society progresses through innovation but does not know which new ventures will be successful. Therefore, it encourages multiple statistically independent and genetically diverse efforts by entrepreneurs who underestimate their chances of failure (less than 1 percent succeed). This high failure rate is not a problem – society only needs a few successes to reap the benefits of innovation, productivity and job creation.

Every entrepreneur knows that there is certainty in postmortems, but not in prescriptions. And no one should celebrate the pain WeWork’s bankruptcy caused to employees, suppliers, investors, and lenders. But as Tagore said, we learn not by experiencing but by reflecting on experience. The rise and fall of WeWork suggests entrepreneurs be cautious about presenteeism in five areas.

Market: WeWork confused a large market (office space) with a large addressable market (people paying a premium for co-working spaces that will cover the investment and costs compared to normal rentals). It replaced a product market, fitted with customer subsidies and risky arbitrage between long and short leases, where WeWork bore all term risk. Lots of fortunes have been made in real estate, but WeWork has weaponized the illusion by reinventing itself as a property-leasing company as a “tech-enabled physical, social network” whose mission is to “raise the world’s consciousness.” Raise” will “change the way people work and live”.

Strategy: The art of generating unfair profits is the long-term essence of strategy, but it is also the short-term science of minimizing negative unit economics (you lose less when you sell more). Blitzscaling, coined by LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman – the notion of becoming a winner in all markets, which requires prioritizing growth rather than avoiding losses – is real but rarer than most people think. It applied to social media, stock exchanges, search, operating systems and other network businesses, but its applicability to property leasing was a birth defect that became impossible to overcome.

Capital: Referring to the recent peak of imbalances in venture capital funding, one unicorn founder told me that his strategy was to “raise more money than my competitor.” WeWork simultaneously excelled at raising money ($16 billion in equity and $19 billion in debt) and raising capital. But while growth or profits come and go in and out of fashion, return on equity remains evergreen. It doesn’t matter how much money you make; What matters is how much money you spend to make money. WeWork’s substantial capital and revenue expenditures are no substitute for strategy or capability. Or as Field Marshal Rommel said, “Sweat saves blood.” Blood saves life. But the mind saves both of them”.

Rule: Effective entrepreneurs know that the most dangerous lies are the lies we tell ourselves. They combat this with boards that function as hearing aids, mirrors and seat belts. But WeWork’s board allowed entrepreneur Adam Neumann to buy personal stakes in the buildings the company leases, borrowed more than $1 billion in exchange for his equity, approved 10 times more voting rights for his shares, and WeWork allowed Newman and an elementary school named WeGrow to open in his name. The wife was not able to find the right school for her five children. Applause is a poor use of a director’s time.

Sustainability: Successful companies achieve a balance between the next quarter and quarter century and cognitive diversity among thinkers and doers. WeWork’s culture shuts down those who speak out against unrealistic goals or irrelevant expenses, saying they lack imagination. Apparently, Newman had never read the Greek historian Thucydides, who suggested that any army with too great a separation between thinkers and doers would fight by fools and think by cowards. Corporate longevity matters because entrepreneurship is iterative, compounding requires time, and dessert as a first course is unhealthy.

WeWork was a promotion of entrepreneurship, but it was only possible with investors who gave it money with a willing suspension of disbelief around a market estimated at $3 trillion. The hype cycle was partly fueled by quantitative easing of Western central banks following the 2008 financial crisis, which mispriced money, risk and assets. The full cost of this mispricing in rich countries has yet to be paid.

The implications for India are less serious. The venture capital boom was overblown, and some companies will fail, but our economic outlook – we are the only major country in the world with 20 years of high growth ahead – is reducing fear for existing investors and attracting new investors. Is attracting. This new fuel is powerful – venture capital makes Indian business a fertile habitat for first-generation entrepreneurs, not dissimilar to the high potential created by the IPL for cricket players and streaming platforms for actors. The crisis accelerated the ongoing revolution in Indian business in financing (more institutional equity), management (separation of shareholder, board, and executive roles), and governance (capital voice, minority protection, and boards protecting entrepreneurs from themselves). Will give.

WeWork’s Adam Neumann often tells people that he hopes to become the world’s first billionaire. I am convinced that reaching this ambition would require suspending economic seriousness for a hundred years, not unlike the presentism they sold to their investors. Perhaps he should have followed Nobel laureate Ivan Pavlov’s advice, “If you want new ideas, read old books”, and then browsed Hemingway. A hundred years ago, Ernest wrote that bankruptcy happens gradually. And then suddenly.

The author is associated with TeamLease Services

First Published: 13-11-2023 at 07:15 IST

