The five-day boardroom drama at OpenAI ended on Wednesday with the return of CEO Sam Altman and changes to the board. The lesson that will always be remembered is the importance of governance to the sustainability of any company.

Four directors were able to fire the co-founder of a leading artificial intelligence startup without any input from investors, plunging the company into a legal quagmire and provoking the anger of many OpenAI employees, who called for his resignation from the board.

The reason this happened, said Anat Alon-Beck, a corporate law professor at Case Western Reserve School of Law, was a predictable “glitch” created by OpenAI’s “very unusual” corporate structure.

“I hope they have learned their lesson and will now move forward and fix this corporate governance mess. Otherwise, history will soon repeat itself.”

To understand what happened, it helps to go back to 2015, when OpenAI was first founded. It was started by OpenAI Inc. The name is a non-profit organization, indicating its mission to advance humanity rather than making profits.

In 2019, Altman and his team formed a for-profit subsidiary to raise outside venture capital – including billions of dollars from Microsoft (MSFT).

That complicated stuff. It was structured so that the for-profit subsidiary remained in control of the non-profit and its board of directors, while its biggest supporter (Microsoft) was given no board seats and no voting power.

If there was any doubt about who had control, OpenAI even stated on its website that “it would be wise to view the investment in OpenAI Global, LLC in the spirit of charity.”

The underlying tension between these two parts of the enterprise is what contributed to last week’s dramatic events, beginning with Altman’s surprise ouster on Friday.

The collective decision came from four directors: OpenAI’s chief scientist, Ilya Sutskever; Quora co-founder Adam D’Angelo; tech entrepreneur Tasha McCauley; and Helen Toner, director of Georgetown University’s Center for Security and Emerging Technology.

The directors said in a statement that Altman “was not consistently forthright in his communications with the board, thereby hindering its ability to carry out its responsibilities.”

Board-CEO conflict was bound to develop, Elon-Beck said, because of the “misalignment of incentives” that resulted from the layering of nonprofits and for-profits.

“I wasn’t supporting it [OpenAI] Adoption of these new charters for a number of reasons,” Allen-Beck said. “And we can see the mess right now, we can see the mess in OpenAI. And it was exactly what I was afraid was going to happen.”

Following Altman’s ouster there were reports that some investors were actually exploring the possibility of legal action against the board. Employees also made it clear they were unhappy, with many signing a letter threatening to leave unless Altman returned.

Before Altman’s initial termination, the company’s more than 700 employees were hoping for a tender offer that would allow them to sell their shares and the startup was reportedly valued at $86 billion. Ratings were expected to decline in Altman’s absence.

‘duty of care’

Did these implicit threats affect the final outcome?

It is not yet known why some directors changed their minds. Michele Barzuza, a University of Virginia law professor and corporate structure expert, said that as supervisors of a nonprofit, they typically won’t face the same legal vulnerabilities as for-profit board members because maximizing profits is their top priority. Was not there.

But experts said that if they had continued on this path, these board members would have faced significant legal pressure from investors, employees, state attorneys general and possibly even Altman.

The fallout from firing Altman exposed him to potential claims that the board failed to meet legal responsibilities known as “duty of loyalty and duty of care” in its fiduciary duty to both the nonprofit and its for-profit subsidiary. Duties were breached.

He said that any board needs to take informed decisions, make good efforts to obtain all relevant information, deliberate and consult experts to take the best decision in the benefit of the corporation.

“So if the board was too quick in making the decision, or if the board did not have enough information and did not make an effort to get all the relevant information, that could be a ground for [a lawsuit],

failed coup

OpenAI will now have a new board that will not include three of the four board members who decided to oust Altman.

The new directors include Brett Taylor, former co-CEO of Salesforce; former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, and D’Angelo, the only one to remain from the former board. Taylor will be the president. Altman will not be on the new board.

There were reports that more directors may still be added, and that Microsoft may still have board representation. It’s also possible that Altman may eventually join the board. Microsoft owns 49% of OpenAI’s profitable arm.

“After the failed coup, now that the former notorious board member is finally gone, OpenAI will in essence be just as it was before this soap opera began,” Dan Ives, technology analyst at Wedbush, said in a note on Wednesday.

However, he added, “It will now take very strong governance which is important.”

