Less bang for your buck: For the second Halloween in a row, US candy inflation hits double digits

For the second year in a row, US shoppers are seeing double-digit inflation in the candy aisle

Dee-Ann Durbin AP Business Writer

October 28, 2023

Scared off by the high price of Halloween candy? There is not much relief in sight right now.

For the second year in a row, US shoppers are seeing double-digit inflation in the candy aisle. Candy and gum prices have increased an average of 13% this month compared to last October, more than double the 6% increase in all grocery prices, according to retail price tracker Datasembly. This is on top of a 14% increase in candy and gum prices in October 2022.

“The price of candy has become too high,” said Jessica Weathers, a small business owner in Shiloh, Illinois. “Spending $100 on candy doesn’t make any sense to me.”

Weathers said she usually buys a lot of candy for trick-or-treaters and school and church events. But this year, she only bought two bags and plans to turn off her porch lights on Halloween when it’s over.

Other consumers are changing what they buy. Market research firm Numerator said its surveys show that about one-third of U.S. consumers plan to trade up by value or store brands when buying candy for trick-or-treaters this year.

Weather is the main culprit for high prices. Cocoa prices are trading at a 44-year high after heavy rains in West Africa limited production in the season that began last fall. Now, El Nino conditions are making the region dry and are likely to remain so until spring.

“We don’t see any relief in prices until at least the first half of 2024,” said Dan Sadler, principal of client insights at market research firm Circana.

Kelly Goughry, a senior research analyst at agricultural analysis firm Grow Intelligence, said Ivory Coast – which produces about 40% of the world’s cocoa – is already showing signs of one of its worst droughts since 2003.

Meanwhile, global sugar prices are at a 12-year high, Goughry said. India, the world’s second-largest sugar producer after Brazil, recently banned sugar exports for the first time in seven years after monsoon rains affected the upcoming crop. Thailand’s production has also decreased.

Those costs, combined with the increase in ingredients like labor, packaging and peanuts, are driving up the prices of all types of candy.

Discount grocer Aldi is advertising a 250-piece variety pack of Mars Inc. chocolate bars — including Milky Way, Twix and Snickers — for $24.98. Two years ago, the same package was advertised at $19.54.

The Hershey Co. — which has raised its prices by 7% or more in each of the past seven quarters — acknowledged this week that higher prices are hurting demand. Hershey’s North American confectionery sales volume fell 1% in the July–September period.

“We know that value and affordability remain top of mind for consumers as budgets tighten,” Hershey President and CEO Michelle Buck said on a conference call with investors Thursday.

Buck said Hershey is trying to meet consumers’ needs with offerings in value stores and pack sizes at different price points.

Source: abcnews.go.com