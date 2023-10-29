‘Lesnar’ is finally released on Blu-ray this December and fans of ‘Armored Corps VI’ will want to pick it up

‘Blue Comet SPT Lesnar’ is a very impressive mecha anime. ©Sunrise

Lesnar Westward will finally arrive on Blu-ray this December, and fans Armored Corps VI Would like to pick it up.

As I’ve covered before, Ryosuke Takahashi’s mecha anime have had a wide influence armored corps series over the years.

This isn’t even some kind of fan speculation, as FromSoftware has openly acknowledged the influence of Takahashi’s works. armored corps On many occasions.

In recent years, blue comet spt lazner Not only but but has had a specific impact armored core 4 And Armored Corps for the North but also recently released Armored Corps VI,

Things like instant boosting and circular energy shields, not to mention the obvious power of the mecha all made clear references to Lesnar, Not to mention the story elements of augmented humans and evil AI can’t even be compared to those mecha anime.

Even the much-liked Rusty is in many ways a reference to the main character of EG, who is trying to end the conflict on behalf of the Rubiconians. Steel Haze is also a blue-colored and highly mobile armored corps that gets a “mid-season” upgrade. So yes, there is very clear agreement Lesnar In Armored Corps VI,

This is a special Blu-ray release Lesnar This is also a remastered Japanese version from some time ago. I was hoping someone would pick it up, and it looks like Discotek has managed to snag it.

Another cool thing worth mentioning is that Crunchyroll is releasing this Blu-ray Lesnar On 26 December. It happens to be the same day as Kunio Okawara’s birthday, with Okawara being responsible for the mecha design. Lesnar And many other Takahashi mecha anime.

Anyway, you can grab this Blu-ray set Lesnar Via Crunchyroll’s online store for a very reasonable $52.46, which is a fraction of the cost of the Japanese Blu-ray boxset. It will also come with the complete TV series and OVA, which concludes the story, as the TV series was shortened from its original run.

follow me Twitter, Facebook And youtube, I also manage mecha damashi And review toys here hobbylink.tv,

Read my Forbes blog Here,