Lesaka has appointed fintech entrepreneur Ali Mazandrani as chairman, Kuben Pillay as lead independent director and Chris Meyer as group CEO ending his tenure in February 2024.

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, December 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: LSAK; JSE: LSK) today announced that Chris Mayer will end his tenure as CEO of Lesaka Group on February 29, 2024. During his nearly three years as Group CEO, Chris has led the successful transformation and build of the Lesaka Fintech platform. Chris will remain a director of Lesaca.

Commenting on the conclusion of his tenure as Group CEO, Chris said, “I have devoted all of my energy over the past nearly 3 years to the transformation and rebuild of the Lesaka platform, and have spent most of that time away from my family in the UK. Today’s vibrant and energetic Lesaka looks very different to the business we started almost 3 years ago, and I am exceptionally proud of what this extraordinary team has achieved. The consumer division has returned to profitability and the acquisition of Connect Group has been a resounding success. In addition we have built a strong leadership team, implemented a strong corporate governance and risk management framework, and developed a value system and culture that aligns with our 2,400 associates in Southern Africa. I believe we have achieved what we set out to do when we started this journey and I feel the time is right for me to return to my family and hand over to a new leader who will will take this extraordinary group into an exciting era. Future. Ali is an extraordinary leader and fintech entrepreneur and the right candidate to lead Lesaka into its next exciting growth phase.

Ali Mazandarani will assume the role of acting chairman on February 1, 2024.

Ali has been a Lesaka board member since 2020. It was Ali’s vision of building the leading fintech platform in Southern Africa that set Lesaka on its journey. He presented this strategy to the market in Lesaka’s Q4 2020 earnings call and played a key role in Lesaka’s growth, serving as a board director and member of the capital allocation committee.

Ali Lesaka brings deep experience to the executive team and is a well-known and respected global fintech leader and entrepreneur. Ali is the co-founder and Chairman of Teya, a leading European fintech and has served as a director of global fintech companies including StoneCo in Brazil and Network International in the UAE.

Ali commented, “During my three years on the board of Leska, I have seen the leadership team and more than 2,400 employees across the group build a great foundation. I would especially like to thank Chris for the important role he has played in getting Lesaka to where it is today. The company is well positioned to deliver exceptional value to its stakeholders and benefit the communities it serves. I look forward to deepening my partnership with Lesaka and working with the entire team to realize our vision.”

Lesaka Board Chairman Kuben Pillay commented, “On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Chris for his invaluable contribution to Lesaka. Chris has achieved what he was tasked with when we started this journey, and leaves Lesaka with a strong platform for growth.

“We are excited by the appointment of Ali as Executive Chairman. Ali played an integral role in setting Lesaka on its journey to become a leading fintech driving financial inclusion. Given his deep experience and proven track-record in the fintech sector and emerging markets (including South Africa), he is ideally suited to lead Lesaka into its next phase of growth.

Kuben Pillay’s role on Lesaka’s board will change from Chairman to Lead Independent Director with effect from February 1, 2024. In line with best practice of corporate governance and independence, Kuben will continue to chair the meetings of the Board of Directors.

About Lesaka (www.lesakatech.com)

Lesaka Technologies, (Lesaka™) is a South African fintech company that uses its proprietary banking and payments technologies to provide superior financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. Lesaka’s mission is to promote true financial inclusion for both merchant and consumer markets by providing affordable financial services to previously disadvantaged sectors of the economy. Lesaka provides cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquisition, bill payment technology and value-added services to formal and informal retailers as well as banking, credit and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa. Lesaka Travel originally launched in 1997 as “Net1” and was later renamed Lesaka (2022) with the acquisition of Connect. As Lesaka, the business continues to enhance its systems and capabilities to provide meaningful fintech-enabled, innovative solutions to South Africa’s merchant and consumer markets.

Lesaka has a primary listing on NASDAQ (NasdaqGS: LSAK) and a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: LSK). For additional information about Lesaka Technologies (Lesaka™), visit www.lesasatech.com.

forward-looking statements

This press release contains certain statements that may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are subject to those sections and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Safe Harbor Act, 1995, as amended. Such statements can be identified by their use of words or phrases such as “expects,” “estimates,” “projects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “may,” ” Will,” “could,” “will,” “intent,” “vision,” “focus,” “seek,” “potential,” “mission,” “continue,” “goals,” “goals,” “Purpose,” its derivations, and similar words and phrases. Forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, which may cause future events and actual results to differ materially from those projected. may vary. Forward-looking statements contemplated or implied. In this press release, statements regarding future financial results and future financing and business opportunities are forward-looking statements. Additional information relating to factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements is included in our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023, as filed with the SEC— Also filed in others. Documents we have filed or will file with the SEC. We assume no obligation to update the information in this press release, revise any forward-looking statements, or update the reasons why actual results may differ from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

philip wealthhagen

Email: [email protected]

Mobile: +27 84 512 5393

FNK IR:

Rob Fink/Matt Chesler, CFA

Email: [email protected]

Media Relations Contact:

Janine Bester Gertzen

Email: [email protected]

Source: www.globenewswire.com