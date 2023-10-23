Lecter assidu de ce blog, je ne pensais pas avoir la chance d’écrire ses lignes, mais la chance justicement à fait qui cette été, je suis devenu le fear détenteur du entrée legendeur de la collection l’ancy par l’Office de Tourisme de Dunkirk , Spirit of Dunkirk. In addition to the well-known Web3 likes Approfondi offers, Guillaume and Gallic, I have recruited a contributor to gain exclusive experience in my space. I hope to inspire others to take up the initiative.

What Petit Rapaille demands in relation to NFTs is this: Il s’agit d’un jetton non fungible, une unité unique et indivisible sur la blockchain. Cryptocurrencies unlike Bitcoin or Ethereum, NFTs represent Actifs Numerics Unique, Comme des Vouveurs d’Art Numerics or des Biens Valuables. Similarly, the approach of the premiere edition of the Monde of Kitesurf in Dunkirk, the tourism office, agency of Whiteland (Web3 specialist) organized a quiz on sports and petit challenges (such as “Wallet”). The excitement and intrigue surrounding this initiative of Novatris fueled the decision to carry out the project. After receiving an opportunity in cryptomoney (equivalent to 59€) and MATIC, a blockchain polygon was drawn. Un tireage au sort (touges sur la blockchain) permit de reveler, comme une pochette surprise, quel éuvre nous aviance échette.

Qui dit vouvre d’art, dit artist. While I appreciate, to meet the visit of Mikko Umi, an artist from Malo-les-Bains on the French base, a former partout sur les mers (et meme les bas) de l’Agglomeration Dunkerquis. I think the artistic career started with graffiti in 1990, a tournament started between serography and the logical aspects of graphic creation. Ajordhuis travels to Illustration Numeric, Creation Graphic and Painter Mural, and I will collaborate with the enterprises and the entire collective.

The collection of NFTs has been edited with 20 examples, supporting points for Kitesurf figures:

Back Loop (8 examples),

Board Off (8 examples)

dead man (3 examples)

armless man (1 example)

The main thing that is good news about NFTs is that the NFT does not own any assets like the “Legendary” Handless Man nor does the NFT have additional reputation:

Access to activities (Course de kite, Ballade en J80, Char à voil…)

Locations of content (pedals, VTC…)

cut down on layoffs at volleyer

Entrance Les Principaux Cultures de la Ville

Plusier offers sur la restoration et dans des cafés

Pass duo pour un concert de cella sou + 2 boisans

Access VIP à la Coupe du Monde de Kite Surf à Dunkirk (Nos avons notation assist à la competition à board d’un Zodiac, au plus press des riders)

Hotel 4 Etoiles over a week ago

Sans Oblier un Montagne de Cadoux (Tools, Products Locaux…)

Bref… decoiffant. I sounded like a profiteering party at the end of the week with a weekend’s worth of fiction. Volant Mix Comprendre Les Coulisses Du Project Voice 3 court interviews You can actualize your position.

Eva Strzelczyk, Chargé de communication presse et numérica de spirit of Dunkirk nous explica les coulisses du project

Bonjour Eva. I would like to receive a new proposal to start a project to reduce the cost of NFTs in Dunkirk. Pex-to no en dire un peu plus sur sete pahal novatris?

Well, much more! The NFT project received a real breakthrough with the cooperation of Whiteland Agency, which combines the expertise of Web3 and NFC. The purpose of the note is to create a collection of NXT accent sur le theme du vent, an important description of the accent sur of sports nauticals, and kitesurf in particular. The idea of ​​mobilizing an area and connecting more than one person along with the audience, is a difficult opportunity to miss.

Now, become an explorer to find a new communication channel. This initiative has a premiere here, a phase d’experimentation et d’apprentices lasting more than a year. We are looking at innovating communications, which is a source of revenue.

Do you want to travel with actors in your area?

Ouch, absoluteness. Now we are assuring the success of this initiative with the cooperation of divers and actors. Notre objectif était de toucher un large eventelle des préstateurs, notement les bases nautiques, les hotels, les restaurants, ansi que les les marchés locations anges. Apart from the Lancer La Collection, so far we have discussed the project through discussion and participation.

We have attempted an étroit collaboration, which includes the hotels Hotel Quatre Etoiles de Notre Region, Ainsi Quavec Les Bases Nautiques, Les Ecoles de Voile, et Les Ecoles de Char A Voile. Notre was not intended to attract any of the people of the Côte, the Notre territoire was full of various diverse activities, which explains why a voile and la voile sur de two meters. A solid stage was set to play an important role in this phase, despite a vast and almost impossible situation in the region.

The premiere results in a certain degree of extreme satisfaction, and we also get some concessions for being complicit.

Finally, have you made a plan regarding tourist destinations from which a project can be compared?

Of course, I needed to have a plan B. During a project, we should find situations that are definitely partners, but there is no difference between beginners and enthusiasts. It is important to have options before you in case of disappointment. I need adjustments in the collection of adapters according to circumstances, privileging quality over quantity.

The purpose of your objective collection over a year is to minimize portability of the collection. It is important that you pay attention to the participants to guarantee the success of the initiative.

Interview de Charles Denis, partner local du NFT qui decoiffe

Bonjour Charles, I must mind my business, because I need to get to the hotel. Are you concerned about the final outcome of NFTs right now and comment on what you have said about the outcomes of NFTs?

Bien sur! It is an environmentally-responsible base in Dunkirk. We attended a set of communication courses in October 2018. Before departure, releasing a project to promote T-shirts, my professors encouraged the idea, promising a reel potential. Our transformation into an enterprise concrete project, a traverse project F3 for the Chambre des Commerce and Lille Industrie, aux enterprises durables. We have announced a reward for this initiative.

Our products are not eco-responsible. The Nose T-shirt is comprised of 100% cotton bio, no sweat 80% cotton bio and 30% recycled polyester. Ils portent divers label que lon peut retrouver sur notre site. We are now using 100% T-shirts in France, a symbol of notre engagement and a touchstone at the local level. One of the benefits of cess vent is that a party is engaged in the renovation of his ancestral property. We have controlled the plastic pollution and looted pollution with the help of local association.

The concern about the success of NFTs is that it is an adventure. We participate in becoming a communication partner. To receive information about NFTs and the Whiteland platform, it is advisable to check the programs prepared in a day, maintaining communication with a longtime partner Esprit. Our ambassadors acted as julians and DJs, organizers of live streams and assisted with communication networks.

We get more than a year of kites and some other implications of the Dunkirk summer. If you already know, we should consider the rest around Kite Surf Pendant 10-15 answers. Après ses quelz jours, c’est ce que nos esperons.

Maximilian Meyer, fan of KitePlanner, spy of the NFT “Dead Man”:

Bonjour Maximilien, on vient de désendre du Zodiac entre deux approves. You are now organizing a competition, the final stage of which has ended. Jump to top of Australian Press. Have you decided on the participants or participants in the NFT?

I ensure my participation in the NFT concourse. It is an initiative that is interesting, a rare guarantee on the part of the Office of Tourism. So you chose Innovator, you did so shortly before your premiere. I need to know specifically how to choose a solid option for kitesurf, exploring a sport in nature, connecting web 3 and blockchain. Grab an opportunity as you are waiting for vacancies. Je viens du Finistère Nord à Morlaix, a belle region. I practiced kitesurf for three years, debuting on a podium in Brest, with an excellent école. If you are interested in sports, I get the opportunity and participate in my sports.

Your objective is from technology, to create an application for car or kite surf. Peux-tu nous en dire un peu plus?

Yes, in an effective way, we have developed an application simplification «KitePlanner”. For a more informative guide, I provided an application to help kitesurf enthusiasts. Cella allowed Avoir to verify the provisions as well as to keep the plasma in one place, allowing three chronophases to be obtained and changing conditions. With Kite Planner, you enter a lot of content and spot preferences, and the application also surveys the safety it provides. Elle te that quand c’est le moment ideal pour partir kitre.

You get to enjoy the decoration of Dunkirk from this competition. Jes-tu des projects pour la suite?

Ouch, now we’re covering Dunkirk a la competition, and I need a great destination to kitesurf. As a part, on a parlight sur le bateau, I have not adopted any method of withdrawing NFTs. Ask me another question about betting. I’m considering taking this experience as a souvenir and also a big part of an obsessive communication party. Receive a prize for a pendant that lasts more than a year, in some special editions of Venus, in this contest, which is likely the reason we’re having a prize here!

What is the port of NFT, the major project in tourism office?

Take a step forward to bring together the Spirit of Dunkirk, team up with an agency for the Witland project, provide a facility for other applications of NFTs, consider taking a moment to include a special presentation in your image number. , which includes many features and details.

An NFT provides a badge service, formerly a community engagement (ambassador, you are compensated for your followers on social media). This is a combined carte postal, a souvenir service for a local artist. NFT receives a certificate, receives a tourism voucher (to receive a special prize for the Marche Secondaire) or to receive certification for label porters…

Amount of Pasarelles NFT – In a small place, where I got enough facilities to look for the location of the participants, I got Chronophage from everything I have.

If the “tech” aspect of Web3 certainly encourages visitors, reach out to more than a year of crypto-moné d’attenteurs from France Union Européenne (about 4 million French). De plus cella repond aux habitudes de ses “Digital Natives” que sont la Generation Z, qui entrant sur le marche du travail…et présent leurs premiers congès pays!

Source: www.etourisme.info