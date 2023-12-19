LONGUEUILLE, QC, Dec. 19, 2023 /CNW/ – Environment and Climate Change Canada’s enforcement officers work across the country to enforce laws and regulations that protect and conserve wildlife and their habitats. They work to reduce threats and loss of biodiversity for the benefit of Canadians and all living things.

On December 14, 2023, at the Longueuil Courthouse, Les Enterprises Antoine Stabile & Fils Inc. Pleaded guilty to one count of breaching an injunction in contravention of the Endangered Species Act under the Emergency Order for the Conservation of the Western Chorus Frog (Great Lakes/St. Lawrence-Canadian Shield Population) (Emergency Order). The company was fined $25,000. The fine will be paid to the Receiver General of Canada.

On November 7, 2022, Environment and Climate Change Canada enforcement officers responded to a report of machinery being operated in an emergency order area in La Prairie. The investigation revealed that between October 27 and November 7, 2022, Les Enterprises Antoine Stabile & Fils Inc. Operated heavy machinery in emergency order area. By doing so, he breached subsection 2(1) of the emergency order. Breaching the provisions of the emergency order constitutes an offense under the Endangered Species Act.

The emergency order prohibits the use of any on-road or off-road vehicle anywhere other than a road or paved path. The Act prohibits killing or harming an endangered listed wildlife species and damaging or destroying its habitat.

The western chorus frog population in the Great Lakes/St. Lawrence-Canadian Shield has been listed as threatened on Schedule 1 of the Endangered Species Act since 2010.

On June 22, 2016, the Government of Canada announced an emergency order to protect the western chorus frog in the municipalities of La Prairie, Candiac and Saint-Philippe, near Montreal, Quebec. The enforcement area of ​​the order is approximately two km2 of partially developed land, part of which includes land that forms part of the Smithers Marsh Conservation Park.

The prohibitions set forth in the emergency order are intended to prevent degradation or loss of habitat essential to the recovery of the western chorus frog and to prevent activities that could harm the species.

