Lennox completes acquisition of AES to boost company’s growth

AES provides installation services, adapter curb and reclaim services throughout North America and will become part of the Lennox Commercial business segment, enabling the delivery of “front-to-back” life-cycle integrated services to AES and Lennox customers.

Lennox commercial business segment gains HVAC lifecycle capabilities with AES acquisition.

Richardson-based Lennox, a leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions, has completed the acquisition of Virginia-based AES, a company dedicated to service and sustainability in the light commercial market, the company announced in October.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

“AES represents a strong strategic and cultural fit for the Lennox Commercial segment and is consistent with our growth strategy,” Joe Nassab, Lennox EVP and president of the Commercial Heating & Cooling business, said in a statement. “By adding AES’s services to our already strong portfolio, we have positioned our business to grow by providing greater capabilities to our customers. Additionally, we are thrilled that AES and Lennox share many of the same core values ​​and we look forward to growing together.”

The company said AES President Jason Benton will join the Lennox Commercial business segment in a leadership role and will continue to lead the AES business and its team of approximately 280 associates.

“This is a perfect fit for us,” Benton said in a statement. “Our customers rely on us to respond quickly and personally. We are excited for the opportunity to reach new customers and expand with Lennox Resources.

Source: dallasinnovates.com