Lendo raises $28M Series B led by Sanabil Investments

news

• December 11, 2023

edit

Saudi Arabia-based Shariah-compliant loan crowdfunding marketplace, Lendo, has raised SAR 105 million ($28 million) in Series B funding led by Sanabil Investments, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund (“PIF”). The round saw participation from Shorooq Partners, AB Ventures and other investors.

Co-founded in 2019 by Osama Alrai (CEO) and Mohammed Jawaabi (COO), Lendo enables SMEs to digitally pre-finance their outstanding invoices. The platform also offers a limited option for SMEs to borrow cash quickly and a short-term option for investors/lenders to capture higher returns.

The new round of funding will be used to expand into new markets, support new and existing customers and launch new Shariah-compliant products.

Press release:

Saudi Arabia-based Shariah-compliant loan crowdfunding marketplace, Lendo, has raised SAR 105 million ($28 million) in Series B funding led by Sanabil Investments, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund (“PIF”). The round saw participation from Shorooq Partners, AB Ventures and other investors.

Lendo is a Shariah-compliant, debt crowdfunding marketplace that helps businesses in Saudi Arabia pre-finance outstanding invoices. The platform is a community of creditworthy borrowers and sophisticated investors looking for alternative investments. The platform is licensed by the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA). Lendo will use the funds to support its rapidly growing customer base in Saudi Arabia, which has grown 3x year-on-year, introduce more innovative financing products, and accelerate market expansion plans.

“With this funding round, we are going to expand into new markets, support new and existing customers, and launch new Shariah-compliant products, as well as continue to innovate in the market for digital lending. We are going to make financial services more accessible, affordable and inclusive for all. I’m excited to see what the future holds for our company,” said Osama Alrai, CEO and co-founder of Lendo, who also revealed his plans for an IPO within the next few years.

Alrai also expressed gratitude to SAMA (Saudi Central Bank), FinTech Saudi, MCIT, Misc and Monshat for their unwavering support in partnering with Lendo to advance financial inclusion and reshape the financial Emphasizes the important role it has played in promoting innovation. landscape. Their dedicated efforts in advancing financial inclusion and fostering innovation have been invaluable to us. We greatly appreciate their partnership in our mission to transform the financial landscape

Commenting on the announcement, Sanabil Investments said: “Lendo is a leading fintech company that is transforming the financial services industry in its specialist area of ​​delivering Shariah-compliant digital lending to SMEs. The Lendo team, particularly the founders, Osama and Mohammed, have achieved a significant amount in a relatively short time, and we look forward to joining them on their journey to expand access to flexible financial solutions in Saudi Arabia and across the region.

“The growing demand for alternative, quick and accessible credit solutions presents a significant opportunity. At Lendo, we are well-positioned to lead the way in promoting financial inclusion not only in Saudi Arabia but also beyond. By promoting SME development, we aim to contribute to the achievement of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 economic goals and create a ripple effect of opportunity across the MENA region,” said Mohammed Jawaabi, COO and co-founder of Lendo.

Lendo had previously raised a SAR 27 million Series A funding round ($7.2 million) led by Derayah Ventures with participation from Seadra Ventures and other investors in 2021, bringing the fintech’s total funding to SAR 132 million ($35.2 million).

Since its December 2019 founding, Saudi fintech Lendo has processed more than 2,500 financing transactions on its platform, providing over SAR 1 billion ($300 million) in financing to SMEs and SAR 140 million ($300 million) to investors. 37 million) returns.

The small and medium enterprise financing landscape in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) presents a substantial market opportunity as limited financial access continues to restrict the growth of the region’s businesses, with commercial banks hesitant to issue large-scale loans to SMEs. resulting in a high percentage of funding requests rejected annually. According to the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the SME financing gap in developing countries is estimated at SAR 19.5 trillion ($5.2 trillion) each year.

Lendo’s debt crowdfunding platform aims to bridge the financing gap for SMEs, aligning with the Saudi Vision 2030 to increase SME lending from 4% in 2018 to 20% by 2030.

According to SAMA’s Annual Fintech Report 2022, the total value of debt crowdfunding in Saudi Arabia grew from SAR 1.4 million in 2019 to SAR 771 million in 2022, representing a remarkable 430% increase.

Source: www.bing.com