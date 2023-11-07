The Small Business Administration (SBA) has significantly increased lending to women and minority entrepreneurs under the Biden presidency, improving access to capital for disadvantaged communities.

Speaking to CNBC, SBA Administrator Isabel Guzman underlined the importance of supporting minority entrepreneurs. “Continuing to underinvest and face these barriers in communities is something that will limit our economy and competitive growth,” he said. “Of course, systemic issues related to access to capital are most important.”

According to SBA data, the number of loans distributed to women, Black, Asian and Latino-owned businesses has increased steadily since 2020 due to programs implemented by the White House. Since 2020, the Biden administration has taken several steps to close the capital access gap among minority entrepreneurs, such as streamlining the application process for receiving government loans and boosting funding for the Community Benefit Program. Combined with the SBA’s own efforts to encourage lending, these initiatives have translated into billions of dollars in additional funding for disadvantaged small business owners.

Loans to Black-owned and Latino-owned small businesses have doubled since 2020, while loans to Asian-owned enterprises have increased by nearly 36%. Women-owned businesses have also seen surprising improvements in credit access, receiving 70% more government-backed loans under the Biden administration. Loans to women and minority entrepreneurs have outpaced the average growth in small business lending, which grew 11% in 2023.

The Biden administration and the SBA’s commitment to improving credit access for disadvantaged communities deserves praise, but substantial work still needs to be done, of which Guzman is keenly aware. In a statement discussing the increase in lending to Black-owned small businesses, the SBA chief said the following: “While our progress delivered $1.45 billion to Black-owned businesses last year, we know there is opportunity to expand. There is still more work to be done.” And make the American dream come true for all.”

Source: www.asbn.com