Leicester city mayor warns council on brink of financial crisis

Leicester City Council faces “serious budgetary problems”, says Sir Peter Soulsby

The mayor of Leicester has said the city council is considering bankruptcy taking effect within the next 18 months.

Sir Peter Soulsby said the council was facing “serious budgetary problems”.

Sir Peter has written to Michael Gove, the Secretary of State for Leveling Up, Housing and Communities, asking for help to balance the books in 2025-26.

The government said it was “ready to talk to any council concerned about its financial position”, adding that it had provided a further £32m to Leicester this year.

In his letter to Mr Gove, Sir Peter wrote that it is “almost inevitable” that the council will issue a section 114 notice before setting its budget for 2025-26.

A section 114 report is issued by a council’s finance officer indicating that it cannot balance its budget.

He has 21 days to come back with a new budget, in which he can meet his spending commitments.

Sir Peter has been Mayor of Leicester since 2011

Sir Peter wrote: “As of 31 March 2023, our reserves to support the budget stood at £66 million. The 2023/24 budget promises £34 million to support spending.

“In 2024/25, like many others, we face substantial cost pressures. It is becoming harder to find savings.

“Without substantial reductions we face an almost impossible cliff in 2025/26. The remainder of the reserve will be exhausted in 2024/25.”

‘Horrible’

The city council expects to spend an extra £50 million a year on social care by 2025.

Finance director Amy Oliver said the council was facing “unprecedented financial pressures”.

He said: “It is a legal requirement for councils to provide certain services such as social care, and if the costs of these services continue to rise, either the government will have to provide more money or make cuts to other services.”

Sir Peter told BBC Radio Leicester that issuing a section 114 notice would be “terrible”.

He said: “It means the loss of parks, sports, museums, libraries, cultural services, theaters – all the things that make our city a liveable place.

“With the Section 114 notice, all these things are seen as optional extras and they have to go.”

A spokesperson for the Department for Leveling Up, Housing and Communities said: “We have made £5.1 billion of additional funding available to local authorities through the Local Government Finance Settlement, making almost £60 billion available for the sector – on cash terms by 2022 9.4% more /2023.

“For Leicester City Council, this represents an increase in core spending power of up to £32m or 9.9% – making a total of up to £356.2m available in 2023/24.

“Councils are ultimately responsible for managing their own finances, but we will continue to monitor the pressures they face and stand ready to talk to any council that is concerned about its financial position.”

