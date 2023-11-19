Legends League Cricket 2023: View Sponsors

The marquee T20 tournament, Legends League Cricket (LLC) kicked off its second season yesterday with defending champions India Capitals, captained by Gautam Gambhir, taking on Irfan Pathan-led Bhilwara Kings.

LLC also has two new teams this year: UrbanRisers Hyderabad and Southern Super Stars. Hence, six teams, i.e. India Capitals, Manipal Tigers, Gujarat Giants, Urbanizers Hyderabad, Southern Superstars and Bhilwara Kings will compete for the coveted trophy.

Additionally, the tournament will be contested across multiple locations including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.

The league stage of the T20 competition began yesterday and will continue till December 4. Qualifiers 1 and 2 will be held on 5 and 7 December respectively, while the final games will take place on 9 December. The LLC 2023 edition will feature 19 matches, four more than the first season.

This time, as the league expands, the enthusiasm of the fans will undoubtedly double. The organizers have secured several partnerships in addition, and with the expansion of the league, it won’t be much of a problem to get brands involved. Let’s take a look at the commercial partners for LLC 2023:

Exclusive Ticketing Partners:

Paytm: Paytm, an Indian international financial technology firm headquartered in Noida, specializes in digital payments and financial services.

Paytm Insider: Paytm Insider by Paytm is an online service that helps individuals buy tickets or passes for events, travel and dining.

Official Fantasy Partners:

dream11Dream11 is a skill-based game in which users can assemble a team of real players for any upcoming match and compete against other fans for substantial rewards.

Digital Collectables Partners:

Rario:Rario, the exclusive NFT platform for the game of cricket, allows its users to digitally own and trade some of the most famous licensed moments.

Official Radio Partners:

Radio City India: On July 3, 2001, Radio City was established, becoming India’s first private FM radio station. On 91.1 MHz, it broadcasts from New Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai and Bengaluru. It offers music in local languages, Hindi and English.

Commercial Partners:

Indian Rail: The Ministry of Railways of the Government of India controls the Indian Railways, a statutory organization that runs the country’s railway network. With a combined route length of 68,043 km, operational track length of 102,831 km and track length of 128,305 km as of March 31, 2022, it operates the fourth largest national railway system in the world.

Official Outdoor Advertising Partners:

my hoarding: A digitally driven Indian outdoor advertising business, Mera Hoardings buys, sells and offers outdoor advertising solutions in India as well as in the United States, Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Qatar.

Official Cinema Partners:

PVR InoxGurgaon-based firm, PVR Inox Limited, formerly known as PVR Cinemas, is an Indian theater company. It was formed as a result of the merger of PVR Cinemas and Inox Movies. In 1997, PVR launched the country’s first multiplex theater in Saket, New Delhi, igniting the concept of multiplex in India.

Source: sportsmintmedia.com