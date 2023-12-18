Legal experts explain how Rudy Giuliani may face latest financial blow

Rudy Giuliani may not have $148 million lying around, according to top legal experts, but that doesn’t mean he can escape the latest blow to his finances.

Following a jury verdict in a federal court in Washington, DC, on Friday, a former Donald Trump lawyer was ordered to pay handsome sums of money to two Georgia election workers whom he defamed after the 2020 election.

This figure is divided into $33 million for defamation, $75 million for punitive damages, and $40 million for emotional distress to Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Shay Moss.

“Does he have $148 million? No, I’m not even sure Rudy Giuliani could pay for Four Seasons landscaping right now,” former Acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal told MSNBC’s Jen Psaki on Sunday, after Giuliani infamously organized a rally for Trump in the parking lot. Referring to the press conference of a landscaping business in the days following the 2020 vote.

“But still, I think whatever he has will now be seized by these two plaintiffs.”

Friday’s surprise ruling adds to an already long list of legal and financial troubles for the former New York City mayor.

According to Katyal, declaring bankruptcy would not protect Giuliani from judgment, because bankruptcy law protections do not apply to this type of judgment where the defendant willfully caused harm.

Outside court on Friday, Giuliani called the $148 million figure “absurd” and said he planned to appeal the verdict.

Former federal prosecutor Andrew Weissman said lawyers for the election workers could continue to pursue legal avenues to identify Giuliani’s assets – and he predicted they would be “tenacious” about it.

“This type of decision does not end with bankruptcy. So they’re entitled to continue the pursuit and take depositions and discovery,” he said on MSNBC, noting that Giuliani’s refusal to comply with discovery requirements in the earlier part of the trial got him into this mess.

He said Giuliani could face jail if he continues to refuse to cooperate.

“He did not tell where his property was. He did not say anything about this. If he continues to do that, one thing the judge hasn’t done yet, but could do, is put him in jail,” he said. “So the judge still has measures in place to ensure that every one of their assets is disclosed.”

Beyond the money, Weissman touted the significance of the decision, comparing both women to E. Jean Carroll, who successfully sued Trump for defamation and rape.

She said, “The bravery of these two women, like the bravery of E. Jean Carroll, is significant not only for being victims, but for demanding legal accountability, whether or not they ever receive a penny of judgment ”

Giuliani is also being sued by two voting system companies over his false 2020 election claims and by his former attorney, who alleges Giuliani owes nearly $1.4 million in unpaid legal bills. In May, a woman who said she worked with Giuliani filed a lawsuit alleging he forced her to have sex and that she is owed nearly $2 million in unpaid wages.

He also faces criminal charges in Georgia, where he is accused of alleged efforts to collude with Trump to overturn the state’s 2020 presidential election results.

See Katyal and Weissman’s analysis on “Inside with Jen Psaki” below.

