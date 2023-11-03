Legal Expert Explains Why Ripple Will Always Support XRP

A pro-XRP lawyer known for advocating the cryptocurrency has outlined the reasons why he believes Ripple will not abandon the XRP token.

Lawyer claims Ripple is committed to XRP

Pro-XRP lawyer and managing partner of the Deaton firm, John E. Deaton, has taken to X (formerly Twitter) to address concerns raised about Ripple’s commitment and plans for the XRP token.

Following the recent announcement of XRP’s expansion into Dubai after receiving approval from the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), Deaton boldly stated in his post that Ripple was not planning to abandon the XRP token and would not do so for years. He said the crypto payment network had a strong financial responsibility towards the token, having invested billions in XRP.

“As I have said for over 3 years, Ripple is not going to give up on XRP. There is a fiduciary duty not to do so,” Deaton said.

Deaton highlighted Ripple’s financial journey revolving around the XRP token. He said Ripple was valued at $128 million in Series A funding in 2015. In a Series B, the value of the crypto payment network increased again the following year to $410 million and by 2020, Ripple had achieved a $10 billion valuation at its Series C valuation.

Deaton also mentioned Ripple’s Series C buyback valuation last year, in which the crypto network bought its Series C shares at a 50% premium.

According to Deaton, the rising value of Ripple and the massive investment in relation to XRP is proof enough that the crypto network will continue its support for XRP.

XRP supporter lawyer reveals Ripple owns $48 billion to $50 billion worth of XRP, making it impossible for the crypto network to give up XRP. He also said that Ripple has more to gain than to lose, especially if the price of the XRP token rises to $2.

“Ripple’s pre-IPO shares are clearly trading at a valuation well below $15B. It is madness to give up XRP from owning 48b-50b XRP. If #XRP reaches $2, Ripple’s assets will be worth $100B,” Deaton said.

The token price is $0.6. Source: XRPUSD on tradingview.com

XRP Enthusiasts Question Price Stabilization After Major Milestone

While many XRP community members have applauded the recent successes in the XRP ecosystem, one

XRP Cryptowolf turned to X on Thursday to publish the latest developments on XRP’s partnership with the National Bank of Georgia (NBG) and explain why the token has not shown any significant price growth since the announcement.

“Is anyone else wondering why $XRP didn’t rise on the news of Ripple’s partnership with a central bank?”. XRP Cryptowolf said.

Additionally, following John Deaton’s statement that Ripple will not abandon the XRP token, an XRP community member revealed that the XRP token showed only minor price changes when a large surge was expected.

