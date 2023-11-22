The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and in no way represent the editorial position of Euronews.

It is time to wake up to the systemic oppression characterizing the Palestinian leadership, especially including in Hamas-ruled Gaza, and to the hatred and hypocrisy running rampant in our own society, which is fueling the fires of lies and hysteria, writes MEP David Lega. Is.

It has come to this point: 50 years after the Yom Kippur trauma, hundreds of Israelis have been killed or kidnapped; Anti-Semitism increased; And thousands of people around the world are demanding Palestine “from the river to the sea.”

The left doesn’t understand any of the implications of this. But at least now it’s clear who they are.

For decades, far-left activists armed with Marxist principles have tried to delegitimize Israel’s existence.

This sentiment is implicit in University of California professor Judith Butler’s recent complaint that “unless people condemn Hamas, they are not considered acceptable.”

The same sentiment inspired progressive US Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib to politically threaten President Joe Biden for standing up to Israel – and then to threaten Bernie Sanders, the progressive leader in the US Senate, with Tlaib’s “river to sea” mantra. Support prompted condemnation.

Some on the left, most prominently Biden, have strongly affirmed Israel’s right to self-defense. But when many others were asked what it meant, they admitted they had no idea.

They only allow that, on moral grounds, Israel should only neutralize armed terrorists if the risk to non-Israeli, not Israeli, civilians is zero. Perhaps, being ignorant of the security threats facing Israel, he should be more modest in imposing his military advice on the country.

We cannot remain ignorant of the facts

For many on the left, anti-Israel bias leads to shortsightedness – and suggests that Israel was never unjustly attacked or faced extinction, or that Palestinian representatives ever held the moral high ground. Has not spared (for example, tormenting Palestinian Christians, sexual minorities or political dissidents).

According to suggestions, ultimately, Israel should simply lay down its arms, stop guarding the gates, and give up the lands it has controlled since the 1967 existential war – then leading to larger attacks against Israelis and Jews. Terrorism on a large scale will magically go away.

Do they not understand the weakness Israel faces every day since its creation by the United Nations?

In Europe, the left has urged significant EU funding to meet the humanitarian needs of Palestinians – and I agree.

But these same voices have also pretended that any such EU funding is a harmless, risk-free investment in peace.

I and many others have long since understood that this is simply false. We know that EU money has been spent on carrying out barbaric attacks against Israel: by paying for school materials that foster an ecosystem of hate, by contributing to pensions, and by making payments that encourage martyrdom. And by purchasing the materials that Hamas and their allies have not only hoarded, but are causing harm to themselves. People also took up arms against Israeli civilians.

The EU High Representative and Vice-President for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, the socialist Josep Borrell, cannot or will not understand these relationships, although I have repeatedly pressed him. How can he not see them?

A case of pathological innocence

Perhaps nowhere is this pathological naivety toward Israel more evident than among my Swedish compatriots.

For example, in July, in his Foreign Affairs Committee’s report to the European Parliament on EU relations with the Palestinian Authority, Socialist MEP Evin Incir made no mention of Hamas. Or terrorism. Or anti-Semitism. Or the persecution of Palestinian Christians by Palestinians.

These stories play no role in his Middle East narrative. Did she not understand that releasing all Palestinian political prisoners, as she had urged Israel to do, would mean releasing not only members of Hamas but also the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine and Palestinian Islamic Jihad – all designated by the EU? Must release members of terrorist organizations? Or that Hamas has actually (mis)governed Gaza since 2007?

In another example, another socialist, Jamal al-Haj, a member of the Swedish Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, spoke at a conference affiliated with Hamas – earning him a reprimand, not expulsion, from his party. Could he not even imagine that hugging a terrorist could send dangerous signals?

And when a failed rocket from Palestinian terrorists blew up a Gaza hospital on October 17, Swedish Socialist Party leader Magdalena Andersson (who is expected to become Sweden’s next prime minister) reacted without thinking and called on Hamas to Convicted based on the report received. Israel.

How could she not understand the risks of such a source and the costs of spreading such lies?

Two weeks ago, at the European Parliament’s plenary session, Malin Björk, a Swedish member of the Left Party, urged not just a humanitarian pause but a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

Doesn’t she know that Hamas does not want peace; In fact, no one cares about the Palestinians, whom they themselves have put in the cross-fire – but they use whatever time they can to redouble their campaign to wipe Israel off the map. do?

Hate and hypocrisy are fueling the fires of lies and hysteria

The left does not understand the Middle East conflict. Anyone who invalidates Israel’s right to exist, anyone who denies Israel’s right to self-defense, and anyone who fails to see the connections between the Holocaust and hatred are in fact terrorists bent on Israel’s destruction. Is carrying water for.

it’s time to wake up. Particularly for the systemic oppression characterizing most of the Palestinian leadership, including Hamas-ruled Gaza.

For the naive, innocent policies that have demanded so little accountability from these groups.

And fueling the fires of hatred and hypocrisy, lies and hysteria prevalent in our own societies. It is a lasting shame for us – a shame that is worrying – that we, at home in Sweden, in Europe, in the West, find that we have not left behind our dark past of identitarian ideologies, here Even including bald anti-Semitism.

The sad thing is that it is the Left, most of all, who has not left this legacy behind. If October 7th does not signal awakening, I fear it will be too late.

David Lega (Christdemokraterna, EPP Group) is a Swedish member of the European Parliament, where he serves on the Foreign Affairs and Human Rights committees.

