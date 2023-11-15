Leesbeek Elementary students get inspiration at Career Day – The Plainsman

Pupils were delighted to meet guests who shared their journeys and expertise at Leesbeek Primary School’s annual Careers Day. Pictured are the guest speaker and students dressed in their potential careers.

Leesbeek Primary School Grade 6 and 7 pupils were given a glimpse of the world of work when the school hosted its annual Careers Day on Wednesday 8 November.

Special guests including an entrepreneur, former cricket player, singer, lawyer and clothing designer spoke to the students about what they do.

Irfan Abraham, a teacher at Leesbeek Primary School, said the caliber of guests was amazing.

“It was special. Sometimes children may lack the courage to dream, but the guest speaker was overwhelmed by the enthusiasm of the students and made them realize that they can dream and achieve them,” he said.

Mareldia Wentzel, Mr. Abraham’s former pupil and manager of RLabs, said talking to the students was out of her comfort zone. “The students understood what it meant to be an entrepreneur, which is what I understood at a young age; I was selling things and using that skill.

Mareldia Wentzel, manager of RLabs, had some advice for budding entrepreneurs.

Milnerton artist Sean Nefedt said the students are focused and know what they want to do. “I hope we’ve made a difference in their lives and gotten them to where they want to be.”

Milnerton artist Sean Nefdt hopes students will be inspired by the conversation.

Vincent Barnes, former high performance manager of Cricket South Africa, said, “I have been to many schools and some of them have deep social ills. What was most special today was your work. Keeping them focused and on target. Some of them may not get there but they have high dreams and expectations and should keep moving forward. The hard work the school is doing for the community is amazing.”

Ohk Clothing fashion designer Nazli Davids praised the initiative. “I really enjoyed it and it was valuable to all the pupils. This should be implemented in all schools. I feel very honored to be a part of this.”

Grade 7 student, Zahra Fick, said: “I am encouraged to follow my dreams and never give up. Thanks for Career Day.”

Grade 7 students at Career Day are, from left, Rabia Davids, Zahra Fick, Amy Opperman and Tylo van der Vent.

Year 7 student Amy Opperman said the day was informative and inspiring.

Grade 7 student Rabia Davids said she left encouraged to dream. He said it seemed impossible but he was inspired after the guest speakers spoke to him.

Tylo van der Vent, a Grade 7 student, wants to be a fashion designer with an alternative plan of becoming a teacher. “I’m excited about my future, I know what I want and what I don’t want, but I’m grateful to learn so much at Career Day.”

Source: www.plainsman.co.za