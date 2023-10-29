Leeds Art Gallery tops the list of the region’s most popular attractions with more than 300,000 visitors

Leeds Art Gallery was West Yorkshire’s most visited tourist attraction last year. Image: James Hardisty

Visit Britain data cited in the West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) report shows the gallery attracted 308,000 people during 2022.

Five other attractions in Leeds feature in the region’s top 10, including Harewood House, Leeds City Museum and Lotherton Hall, each of which welcomed more than 200,000 visitors during the last year.

Kirkstall Abbey is seventh on the list, with more than 132,000 people visiting the medieval ruins and surrounding green space.

Visitor numbers to all West Yorkshire tourist attractions are set to increase by 44 per cent between 2021 and 2022.

Speaking at a joint authority culture committee meeting in Dewsbury on Friday, WYCA officer Peter Glover said the increase “reflects the fact that the country was emerging from the pandemic at the time”.

“The picture was similar at the national level,” he said.

Attractions in Bradford, Wakefield and Huddersfield made the top 10 list.

The National Science and Media Museum in Bradford was the fifth most popular attraction in the region, with Keighley’s Cliffe Castle Museum also included in the list.

Wakefield’s Nostell Priory and Hepworth Gallery attracted more than 200,000 visitors over 12 months, while Whistlestop Valley in Huddersfield, formerly known as Kirklees Light Railway, welcomed almost 70,000 people.

The report said Calderdale’s most popular attraction was Halifax Minster with 23,500 visitors.

West Yorkshire’s top 10 attractions by visitor numbers (2022)

Leeds Art Gallery – 308,147 Harewood House, Leeds – 292,566 Leeds City Museum – 242,638 Lotherton Hall and Gardens, Leeds – 208,771 National Science and Media Museum, Bradford – 177847 Nostell Priory, Wakefield – 142,426 Kirkstall Abbey, Leeds – 132,175 Whistlestop Valley, Huddersfield – 68,858 Hepworth, Wakefield – 67,645 Cliffe Castle Museum, Keighley – 57,630

