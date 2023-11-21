The WEMIX Championship 2023, the first KLPGA golf tournament to offer all-crypto prize money and organized by top game developer WeMed, was won by rising local golf star Lee Yevon.

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Wemix Championship 2023, the first KLPGA golf tournament to offer all-crypto prize money and organized by top game developer Wemade, was won by rising local golf star Lee Yevon. 24 players, including the top 20 in the KLPGA K-Rankings, competed for a record-setting total prize money of 1 million WEMIX (US$1.81 million or KRW 2.34 billion). Lee, the No. 2-ranked player, took home $250,000 WEMIX (US$452,500 or KRW585 million), the largest winning share of tournament prize money on tour.

Presented by Nile, Wemix’s NFT and DAO platform, the Wemix Championship used blockchain technology extensively through ticketed NFTs, which included multiple functions such as tournament entry and access; F&B vouchers, as well as prize NFTs were awarded to the WEMIX Championship winner.

Waymade’s blockchain-based community messenger ‘PAPYRUS’ served as the main platform to deliver important information to ticket NFT buyers and address their inquiries; Providing live score updates; And facilitating various activities like participation certification for quizzes. A lucky draw was also held on the site for ticketed NFT holders, in which 12 lucky viewers won an exclusive NFT containing 500 WEMIX.

The WEMIX Championships is part of WeMed’s plan to create blockchain-based token-gated experiences for real-world sporting events that will enable athletes to connect more deeply with fans and spectators.

About WeMed

A renowned industry leader in game development with over 20 years of experience, Korea-based WEMADE is leading a once-in-a-generation transformation as the gaming industry moves toward blockchain technology. WEMADE aims to accelerate the mass adoption of blockchain technology by building an experience-based, platform-driven and service-oriented mega-ecosystem to offer a wide range of intuitive, convenient and easy-to-use Web3 services . visit www.wemix.com/ communication for more information.

Source: www.streetinsider.com