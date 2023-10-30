Lee Lambert Honored as NACCE 2023 Entrepreneurial President of the Year – PR.com

NASHVILLE, TN, October 29, 2023 –(PR.com)– The National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE), the nation’s leading organization dedicated to promoting entrepreneurship through community colleges, has announced to Chancellor Lee D. Lambert Has named his 2023. Entrepreneur President of the Year.” The award was presented during NACCE’s annual conference in Nashville.

“Naming Chancellor Lambert as NACCCE’s Entrepreneur President of the Year recognizes his remarkable leadership and transformational vision during his tenure at Pima Community College (PCC) over the past decade,” said Rebecca Corbin, NACCCE President and CEO. Is.” “A dedicated member of NACCE, he continues his entrepreneurial journey at Foothill-DeAnza College of California, where his visionary leadership is poised to inspire further success.”

Under Chancellor Lambert’s leadership, PCC made many notable accomplishments, including:

– Mobilizing community partnerships: When faced with the withdrawal of state funding in 2014, Chancellor Lambert created critical community partnerships to expand educational opportunities and access for students. PCC, one of only two institutions in the country to experience such funding cuts, has successfully introduced innovative measures including new revenue streams, financial aid and scholarships to ease the financial burden of students.

– Integrated Basic Education Skills Training (IBEST): Chancellor Lambert introduced IBEST within adult basic education, helping GED seekers simultaneously obtain certification in high-tech fields.

– Centers of Excellence (CoE): To ensure PCC’s responsiveness to workforce needs, the College established six Centers of Excellence driven by industry inputs. COEs include applied technology, arts, health professions, hospitality leadership, information technology/cyber security, and public safety and emergency services.

– Excellence in Online Education: Pima Online received national recognition for its content design and delivery. The creation of the Instructional Designer Training Academy (IDTA) addressed the need for virtual, hybrid and high-flex learning modules.

-Significant Foundation Gifts: PCC’s Foundation received three significant gifts within the past three years, including: a $5 million challenge grant; a $2.5 million gift supporting advanced manufacturing and aviation technology programs; and a $1 million gift focused on economic recovery in the Tucson area.

– Workforce Development Initiative: Chancellor Lambert introduced “Fast Track” certifications, helping students obtain 21st century skills and career training that lead to better living wages. These stackable certifications can ultimately result in an associate degree.

“Chancellor Lambert fostered important partnerships with organizations such as The Center of Opportunity, Ford Automotive Student Service Educational Training Program, Earn to Learn, the Mexican Consulate and others, contributing to community advancement,” Corbin said.

Harvard University has recognized PCC as an exemplary institution, highlighted in a book published by Harvard Education Press, America’s Hidden Economic Engines: How Community Colleges Can Drive Shared Prosperity (June 2023).

Chancellor Lambert is a first-generation college student who interrupted his education to serve in the U.S. Army. He has a JD from Seattle University and a bachelor’s degree from The Evergreen State College of Washington.

Source: www.pr.com