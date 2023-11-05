November 5, 2023
Ledger Wallet users lost nearly $800,000 from fake app on Microsoft's App Store bitcoinist.com


Nearly $800,000 in crypto assets have been siphoned off from users who installed a fake Ledger Live application on Microsoft’s App Store, according to on-chain spy ZachXBT.

Ledger Live users lost $600,000 in Bitcoin: Report

In a November 5 post on the The original Ledger Live is a user interface app that allows hardware wallet users to store their crypto assets offline.

According to on-chain data, approximately 16,800 BTC (worth approximately $588,000) was obtained in 38 separate transactions by the exploiter using the wallet address “bc1q…y64q.” The first set of funds (an estimated total of $87,600) were transferred to the scammer’s address on October 24, 2023.

At the time of this writing, only $115,760 – in two transactions – has been moved out of the scammer’s wallet address. Meanwhile, the current balance of the address is still over 13.5 BTC (worth approximately $476,012).

In a follow-up post on X, ZachXBT revealed that the scammer had also used ETH/BSC addresses to receive funds from the fake Ledger app. Based on the update, the exploiters have collected approximately $180,000 using this address, bringing their total loot to $768,000.

The on-chain investigator also noted that Microsoft has finally removed the fake Ledger Live app from its App Store. Meanwhile, the dedicated page of the fake app on Microsoft’s official website is no longer available.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time that a fake Ledger Live app has made its way into Microsoft’s App Store. Ledger’s support account on X has had to warn its users about a fake app on two separate occasions within a year.

October saw a significant decline in crypto scams

In the month of October, the crypto sector experienced a significant decline in thefts, reaching its lowest point of 2023. According to CertiK’s findings, a total of 38 incidents, including hacks, exploits, and scams, contributed to the loss. $32.2 million.

October’s losses appear much smaller when considered against the 10-month total of $1.4 billion, which is about a quarter of the current monthly average. Although this decline in security incidents is a positive development, users are still cautioned about the existence of security threats even in the most unexpected places, as shown in this laser case.

As digital assets continue to flourish, this harsh reality is a reminder of the need for vigilant cybersecurity measures to protect the investments of crypto enthusiasts around the world.

Bitcoin price breaks above $35,000 again on the daily time frame. Source: BTCUSDT chart on TradingView

Featured image from iStock, chart from TradingView

Source: bitcoinist.com



