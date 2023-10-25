Ledger launches recovery service despite past criticism

Crypto hardware wallet maker Ledger has launched a new feature called Ledger Recover, which allows users to backup their recovery seed phrases.

Meanwhile, the initial announcement saw backlash from the crypto community, who criticized the service, with the formal launch still not welcomed by users.

laser recover goes live

Ledger announced Launch of its new optional subscription-based seed recovery service on X called Ledger Recover, provided by blockchain security firm Coincover. The new feature is currently available on the Ledger Nano

According to the Laser Recovery FAQ,

“Ledger Recover is designed for users who want to add an advanced layer of security in case their secret recovery phrase is lost or can no longer be accessed.”

With Ledger Recover, users’ private keys are encrypted and divided into three pieces. The fragments are then “securely distributed” to three independent companies, namely Ledger, Coincover and Escrowtech.

Meanwhile, Ledger users interested in the new update will subscribe for free for the first month and subsequently pay €9.99 monthly using Visa and MasterCard to access the feature.

Customers must also provide a valid ID document and selfie recording to verify their identity. According to Ledger, ID verification is a less complex process and collects less information than Know Your Customer (KYC) processes.

Pascal Gauthier, CEO of Ledger, Said The new feature provides a solution for crypto users who do not have to bear the burden of remembering their seed phrases.

“Let’s be clear: many people have lost their digital assets because they lost their secret recovery phrase. This risk prevents people from using crypto, and certainly from using self-custody. Ledger Recover is the solution you need to avoid worrying about your own ledger being locked out.”

More Criticisms Trail Laser Recovery Launch

However, the Ledger Recover launch has faced more criticism from users and the broader crypto community, some of which were Astonished The company launched despite previous opposition.

As mentioned earlier cryptopotato, users expressed concerns over how Ledger’s recovery service could leave their private keys vulnerable, leading to other allegations that the offering was a backdoor. Ledger had to postpone the Ledger Recover launch due to increasing criticism at that time.

Meanwhile, most commentators on Some others said they would dirty place laser and advised people not to subscribe for service.

Ledger Recover provided by Coincover is launching today! What does it mean, how does the service work and who is it for? Scroll down to learn more and sign up pic.twitter.com/Vhdearb5o7 – Laser (@laser) 24 October 2023

