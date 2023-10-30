Ledger launches new season of gamified crypto education in The Sandbox

GamesBeat Next unites gaming industry leaders for exceptional content, networking and deal-making opportunities. Join us in San Francisco October 23-24. register now

Ledger Sandbox is launching the second season of its gamified educational platform in the virtual world with the aim of expanding crypto knowledge in the metaverse.

Paris-based Ledger has raised $450 million to date and is now announcing the second season of School of Block, a gamified educational platform that introduces users to the world of cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), blockchain, Web3, Designed to engage and educate. , and the metaverse.

Based on its first season, School of Block aims to simplify the complexities of crypto and foster innovation in emerging technologies, contributing to the continued growth of Ledger.

As part of Ledger Academy, the second largest global platform for crypto and digital asset education, School of Blocks seeks to provide a comprehensive and in-depth learning experience. Ledger sees crypto education as a vital element of financial literacy in the Web3 era.

The center of the School of Block initiative is The Ledgerverse, the metaverse world of Ledger. It serves as a space for community engagement, co-creation and support, as well as providing education on crypto security and digital sovereignty. Ledgerverse is inclusive, chain-agnostic, and driven by the maker economy, providing a unique and gamified approach to learning.

The first episode of School of Block (titled School of Block) laid the foundation for users to understand the basics of cryptocurrency. Players were immersed in a futuristic school environment, where they learned about crypto security and defended against hackers and scammers. Players were rewarded with a limited-edition Laserverse armor NFT upon successful completion of the episode, with one lucky player discovering the unique armor hidden within the map.

A bot in the Laserverse.

For its first episode, Ledger said that School of the Block reached 300,000 players, had 1.5 million impressions, and saw 110,000 graduates completing 4.6 million searches. It was the number 1 branded experience on the sandbox platform.

Through partnerships with leading institutions such as Samsung, AppCoin, World of Women, Deadfellas, and NFT Paris, School of Block facilitated the acquisition of over 19,000 certifications, further solidifying its position as a trusted source for crypto education. Got stronger.

With the upcoming release of Into the Factory, School of Block’s second map, Ledger aims to deepen users’ understanding of its history and the complex components that make up their secure hardware wallet devices. Set in a voxelized version of the laser’s factory in Vierzon, France, participants will have the opportunity to explore various elements, learn about laser construction and gain insight into potential attack vectors. Ledger is also collaborating with partners like Deadfellas, Clannation, and Agoria to introduce exciting side quests within the map.

Since its founding in 2014, Ledger has focused on digital asset security and utility. With over 6 million devices sold to customers in 200 countries and support for over 10 languages, Ledger secures 20% of the world’s crypto assets.

The company’s product lineup includes Ledger Stacks, Nano S Plus, Nano Are.

Ledger’s commitment to education and innovation is reflected in its rapid growth, with hundreds of employees across eight global offices, including Paris (HQ), Verizon, London and Portland. To date, Ledger has raised over $450 million in funding with a valuation of $1.4 billion. There are hundreds of employees in the company.

Ledger is trying to promote crypto education.

The launch of the second season of School of Block reaffirms Ledger’s dedication to empowering individuals with the knowledge and skills to navigate the evolving landscape of cryptocurrencies and emerging technologies. Combining gamification, education, and the metaverse, Ledger continues to shape the future of crypto education, fostering a new generation of digital asset enthusiasts and innovators.

School of Block aims to clarify the complexities of crypto, emphasize its broader utility beyond trading, and help foster innovation in the emerging technology. This initiative has simplified the crypto experience for both beginners and experts, contributing to Ledger’s tremendous growth.

