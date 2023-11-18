Ledger and FVCKRENDER launch limited-edition Nano-Cryptosaurus

Source: LASER and FVCKRENDER

Hardware wallet giant Ledger has teamed up with popular tech-digital artist FVCKRENDER to launch a limited-edition bundle.

The press release says the bundle, “redefine[s]the intersection of premium style and security in the digital asset space.”

We’ve created something special for our FVCKRENDER X LEDGER COLLAB! – FVCKRENDER (@fvckrender) 14 November 2023

It involves an exercise ledger nano x Wallet designed by FVCKRENDER, featuring a shiny chrome finish with unique laser-etched avatar art.

The bundle also includes the Ledger x LVCIDIA Finery Cap – a custom-made cap in collaboration with the wallet manufacturer LVCIDIA Finery,

The press release says it has two pockets built in “to securely hold your Ledger Nano.”

Laser spokesperson said cryptonews That, should the hat be stolen,

“If you store your recovery phrase in a secure location accessible only to you, there is no need to worry about potential loss.”

Specifically, only 100 bundles will be available for purchase.

These can be purchased today on Laser.com for €199/$199.

The spokesperson said this special collaboration aims to combine top-tier security with iconic design, offering enthusiasts a unique product where crypto and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) meet style.

And this year’s ledger is not complete. The spokesperson told CryptoNews that,

“Another collaboration will be announced in December. stay tuned.”

Meanwhile, this collaboration follows the successful collaboration with LVCIDIA, a digital fine art platform founded by FVCKRENDER.

Ledger said the collaboration with FVCKRENDER ensures that crypto holders can “protect their investments while expressing premium style.”

FVCKRENDER is a self-taught futuristic techno-digital artist working in Vancouver.

The press release states that the artist has “a defining attraction” to sharp architectural geometry and futuristic landscapes, creating art that pays “deep homage to what may ultimately reflect our existence”. Is. ,

Some of their customers include Highest, softest hard, columbia records, lil nas x, epic records, harpers bazaar china, tokimonsta, new retrowave records, high snobbery, puma, spotify, Instagram, Le Cirque Du Soleil, Lebron James, dior, hypocrite and many more.

Ledger’s Chief Experience Officer (CXO) Ian Rogers commented that,

“It is our honor to see FVCKRENDER’s creative vision come to life at Laser. […] Digital art is an early use case for digital ownership, and we are proud to work with FVCKRENDER to advance digital + physical ownership examples.

Founded in Paris in 2014, Ledger says it has sold more than 6 million devices to consumers in 200 countries. It has more than 100 financial institutions and brands as customers.

Ledger’s products include Ledger Stacks, Nano S Plus, Nano X Hardware Wallet, Ledger Live Companion App, and Ledger Enterprise.

The company said it has 20% of the world’s crypto assets secured.

Ledger said its collaboration with FVCKRENDER and LVCIDIA exemplifies the wallet maker’s commitment to “uncompromising security across the spectrum of digital assets through education.”

